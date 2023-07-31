Utah's Raspberry Days festival and fair kick off this week on the south side of the lake. The schedule follows.
THURSDAY
Zumba 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Free entry.
Located on stage at Heritage Park. Carolina Linkogle will get your body in gear for the day! Come have fun as we dance and get moving!
Main Festival and Fair 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Heritage Park 300 West - No smoking allowed. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
Bingo 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Heritage Park West of the stage
Parade 6 p.m.
Theme – MADE IN AMERICA. Grand Marshall Mary & Howard Pope
FRIDAY
Zumba 8:30 a.m. -9:30 a.m. - Free Entry
Located on stage at Heritage Park. Carolina Linkogle will get your body in gear for the day! Come have fun as we dance and get moving!
Main Festival and Fair 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Heritage Park 300 West - No smoking allowed. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
Pie Eating Contest 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Main Festival Stage. $5 CASH ONLY Entry Fee. All entries receive a free t-shirt. Prizes for winners. There is no pre-registration this year. We will have 4 heats of 10-12 participant slots. First come, first serve starting at 9:30 a.m. Participants will be given a ticket for their heat and may sit in the audience until their heat is called. Once called, go to the stage and hand in your ticket and receive a voucher ticket. When the heat is completed the participant can use that voucher at the Chad's Raspberry Kitchen Trailer at the festival for a t-shirt.
Live Concert 1 p.m. - Lady Infinity
Bingo 2 p.m. -3 p.m.
Heritage Park West of the stage.
Live Concert 4 p.m. - Brian Martin
Bingo 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Heritage Park West of the stage.
Live Concert 6 p.m. - John King
Hear John King his country music songs “Try Saying Goodbye” and “Prettiest Girl in the Room” and more.
Rodeo in Laketown 7 p.m.
Laketown Arena - 275 East 250 South Street, Laketown, Utah.
SATURDAY
5K Fun Run 8 a.m.
Race starts at Laketown Park. Registration and information at www.runnercard.com.
Bingo 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Heritage Park West of the stage
Golf Scramble 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bear Lake West Golf Course (4 miles North of Garden City)
Call 208-945-2744 for Registration. 4 Person Scramble. Shotgun arrangement.
Zumba 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. - Free entry.
Located on stage at the Craft Fair at Heritage Park. Carolina Linkogle will get your body in gear for the day! Come have fun as we dance and get moving!
Main Festival and Fair 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Heritage Park at 300 West - No smoking allowed. NO DOGS ALLOWED.
Live Concert 11 a.m. - Brother Chunky
Good-time funky bluesy roots music.
Live Concert 2 p.m. - Saddle Strings
Join Cindy, Laurie, Brian & Snoose as they perform the best cowboy music!
Rodeo in Laketown 7 p.m.
Laketown Arena - 275 East 250 South Street, Laketown, Utah.
Boat Light Parade Provided by the Bear Lake Yacht Club 9 p.m.-ish
Watch a parade of boats decorated with colorful lights beneath an amazing fireworks display at Bear Lake Raspberry Days. Runs between Marina and Ideal Beach.
Fireworks: approx. 10 p.m.
