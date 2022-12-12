...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Make a difference in the lives of those most lonely this holiday season
There is no doubt that nursing homes and assisted living centers do a great job serving Idaho’s senior population. Despite the incredible efforts of staff to provide stimulating activities, these places can sometimes become pockets of loneliness.
Loneliness amongst our most vulnerable population is very real, and you can help!
The Idaho Commission on Aging (ICOA) encourages you to write letters to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in your area. Write a letter, send a card, have your children draw a picture, and send it to a facility in your area addressed to “Any Resident.” This may not seem like much, but to a lonely person, it would mean the world. These letters will be distributed to residents who have little to no contact with family and friends.
Gather for family bonding time or use this as your community service project for a church group, scouting troop or 4-H Club.
We encourage you to share your efforts on social media with hashtag #ICOAconnects to encourage others to join the cause.
If you have questions, please contact Janet Miller at (208) 577-2854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.