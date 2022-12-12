Support Local Journalism

There is no doubt that nursing homes and assisted living centers do a great job serving Idaho’s senior population. Despite the incredible efforts of staff to provide stimulating activities, these places can sometimes become pockets of loneliness.

Loneliness amongst our most vulnerable population is very real, and you can help!


