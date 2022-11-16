Veronica Cruz brought a pair of ginormous scissor handles together Wednesday afternoon, slicing a ribbon that had been stretched out in front of Logan City School District’s new Family Resource Center. Though it took a few cuts, the ribbon eventually yielded, and the center was officially opened.
Cruz is LCSD’s secretary over migrant/homeless student services.
According to Melisa Richardson — LCSD’s IT Director — the idea for a resource center sparked after the LCSD-owned building was no longer able to function as the Logan Family Center in 2021.
When Cruz and Veronica Castro — LCSD’s ESL service secretary — visited Davis School District and saw the resources they offered to their students in financially rough situations, they realized a similar program could help students in Logan.
While the Logan Family Center operated privately, the new resource center will be run by the district itself.
“I think part of the specialness of a place like this is that it really allows for the community to come together in a way that may not be readily available when you think of a normal center,” said Jeff Ojeda, a state education specialist with the Utah State Office of Education. “Being tied to the schools allows for kids to have access to what they need and use the resource for their families.”
According to Richardson, school staff will be able to reach out to students in need about the center.
“We actively search for these students,” Richardson said. “Secretaries are aware of what qualifies; principles are aware of what qualifies.”
To officially qualify for assistance from the center, an individual must be a LCSD student and meet the state’s definition for homelessness.
Still, the center — located at 50 S. 400 East in Logan — doesn’t intend to turn away non-qualifying people who are still in need.
“If there are families that come and they just need a coat,” Castro said, “maybe they don’t qualify, but we can give something that was a donation, by all means.”
The resource center is open to students and their families for a few hours by appointment. It is intended to provide a place to do laundry, work on homework, relax and make food. Simple, easily meals are provided in the building’s kitchen.
Richardson said families can reach out to Cruz to make an appointment and added she is already very aware of many homeless families with students in the district.
Though the center will not be able to offer overnight shelter accommodations, the staff will be able to connect families with other resources in the community who can help with those needs.
“We do have a lot of connections with services within the community,” Castro said. “If we need to refer them to BRAG (Bear River Association of Governments) for housing or the new warming center that will be opening up, we’ll be able to make those connections.”
According to Cruz, the regular hours will be between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., but the center can accommodate if people need to visit later.
Individuals looking to donate to the center can contact Castro at 435-755-2300, ext. 1032 or Cruz at the same number, ext. 1035.
“We have some grants that have helped us come to this point, that make this a beautiful facility,” said Frank Stewart, the vice president of the LCSD Board of Education.
Still, he recognized the true strength of the center within its leaders — Cruz and Castro.
“The main thing is that we have excellent leadership,” he said. “They both are passionate about helping.”
