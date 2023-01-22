The New Year is an opportunity to make resolutions – and you might want to consider resolving to avoid common scams. Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley and Garden City branches, says many popular scams continue to persist into the New Year.
“Over the past few months, we’ve seen a lot of local activity relating to fraudulent check deposits,” said Allred. “It’s critical for consumers to stay vigilant and speak with their banker if they have concerns about suspicious activity.”
To avoid scams, consumers are encouraged to take the following steps:
· Never deposit a check or accept funds from someone you don’t know, and if a third party deposits money into your account, alert your bank immediately. Scammers may send you money and then ask for payment or gift cards in return. The goal is to have you withdraw or transfer money before your bank determines the check is fraudulent.
· Regularly monitor your account through online or mobile banking and alert your bank of any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
· Safeguard your personal data. Never enter or provide your bank account credentials outside your financial institution’s official online or mobile banking sites.
· Be cautious when using new internet addresses and links. Malicious websites can resemble those of trustworthy websites and typically use similar names or logos to trick you.
· Install software that provides an email filter, firewall and antivirus and keep these programs updated.
· Do not open emails from unknown senders and be wary of links in a suspicious email. If you're not sure if an email is authentic, get in touch with the sender through another channel.
· Use strong passwords and change them every 90 days. It’s ideal to create passwords with a minimum length of 8-12 characters that use uppercase and lowercase letters as well as symbols.
