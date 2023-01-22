Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The New Year is an opportunity to make resolutions – and you might want to consider resolving to avoid common scams. Steve Allred, vice president and manager of Zions Bank’s Bear Lake Valley and Garden City branches, says many popular scams continue to persist into the New Year.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen a lot of local activity relating to fraudulent check deposits,” said Allred. “It’s critical for consumers to stay vigilant and speak with their banker if they have concerns about suspicious activity.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.