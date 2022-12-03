All-conference teams are selected by coaches.
Coach of the year: Ryan Messerly, Bear Lake
Player of the year: Tayson Neal, Bear Lake
Offensive player of the year: Parker Moser, West Side
Defensive player of the year: Brody Beck, Aberdeen
First team offense: Trey Stephens (Soda Springs, QB), Easton Shurtliff (West Side, RB), Tyler Beresford (Bear Lake, RB), Colton Kern (Soda Springs, RB), Bryson Crane (Bear Lake, WR/TE), Rhett Lloyd (Bear Lake, WR/TE), Ryan Hubbard (Malad, WR/TE), Cale Adamson (Aberdeen, WR/TE), Shad Groll (West Side, OL), Micah Nelson (Aberdeen, OL), Cristian Ortiz (Aberdeen, OL), Payson Stiener (Soda Springs, OL), Will Lau (Soda Springs, OL), Toby Flake (Bear Lake, K)
Second team offense: Eli Brown (West Side, QB), Jordan Garbett (Bear Lake, RB), Caleb Thompson (Soda Springs, RB), Kole Willie (Malad, RB), Lincoln Henderson (West Side, WR/TE), Quinton Hansen (Soda Springs, WR/TE), Carson Hobbs (Soda Springs, WR/TE), Trace King (Aberdeen, WR/TE), Trea Priestley (West Side, OL), Dawson Smith (Bear Lake, OL), Tylor Burbank (Bear Lake, OL,) Rick Martinez (Aberdeen, OL), Dakoda Billman (Soda Springs, OL), Nick Medel (Aberdeen, K/P)
First team defense: Arron McDaniel (West Side, DL), Ethon Thorton (Bear Lake, DL), Emmanuel Carrillo (Aberdeen, DL), Brenden Ballif (West Side, DL), Payson Stiener (Soda Springs, DE), Keaton Carlson (Bear Lake, DE), Jackson Beckstead (West Side, LB), Walker Pelto (Bear Lake, LB), Juan Hernandez (Aberdeen, LB), Jordan Garbett (Bear Lake, LB), Colby Bowles (West Side, DB), Brady Shaul (Bear Lake, DB), Marshall Elliott (Aberdeen, DB), Quinton Hansen (Soda Springs, DB), Jaden Ward (Malad, utility)
Second team defense: Dawson Smith (Bear Lake, DL), Hoyt Johnson (Bear Lake, DL), Daniel Sandoval (Aberdeen, DL), Will Lau (Bear Lake, DL), Payton Ochsenbein (Bear Lake, DE), Cale Adamson (Aberdeen, DE), Dylan Ralphs (West Side, DE), Easton Shurtliff (West Side, LB), Dylan Pugmire (Bear Lake, LB), Kade Maughn (Soda Springs, LB), Caleb Thomson (Soda Springs, LB), Crew Sage (West Side, DB), Anthony Mosqueda (Aberdeen, DB), Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen, DB), Colton Kern (Soda Springs, DB), Preston Maughn (Soda Springs, utility)
Honorable mention: Colten Gundersen (West Side), Dallas Nielsen (West Side), Zade Scott (Malad), Blaiz Wright (Malad), Braylen Tripp (Malad), Blake Porter (Bear Lake), Seth Zilles (Bear Lake), Justin Ray (Bear Lake), Gage Driscoll (Aberdeen), Caleb Santillana (Aberdeen), Wesley Nelson (Aberdeen), Ryker Tingey (Soda Springs), Matt Perkins (Soda Springs)
