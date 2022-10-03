Support Local Journalism

It's been the kind of late-season surge Kira Matthews was hoping for from her defending district champions.

Preston's boys soccer team will enter the postseason on the strength of back-to-back clean sheets --- the second of which was a 3-0 victory over fellow 4A program Twin Falls last Saturday at home. The Indians have reigned supreme in four of their last five matches, including three in shutout fashion. Preston only had one shutout during its first 11 matches of the 2022 campaign.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

