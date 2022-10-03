It's been the kind of late-season surge Kira Matthews was hoping for from her defending district champions.
Preston's boys soccer team will enter the postseason on the strength of back-to-back clean sheets --- the second of which was a 3-0 victory over fellow 4A program Twin Falls last Saturday at home. The Indians have reigned supreme in four of their last five matches, including three in shutout fashion. Preston only had one shutout during its first 11 matches of the 2022 campaign.
Tyce Shumway recorded a brace against a struggling Twin Falls side, while fellow senior Talon Reese also found the back of the net for Preston. The Indians (7-7-2) netted two of their goals in the second half against the Bruins (0-10-3).
"We have made some recent adjustments and (Saturday) we wanted to keep building on those and improving as much as we could before we hit district (tournament) play," said Matthews, who is Preston's head coach. "Talon and Tyce bring so much momentum to our game (as attacking midfielders) and the way we play. And Parker (Cromwell) has been asked to play a different role. We've slotted him back to the defensive mid. He is so smart and reads the field very well. He covers well and when he wins the ball, he really fuels our offense forward."
Cromwell was Preston's leading goal scorer a year ago and has settled into his new role. Matthews also singled out senior defender John Anderson for "his leadership on the backline" and his role in getting everybody situated to the team's changes in personnel.
Up next for Preston is a Tuesday showdown against Pocatello (6-3-3) in the opening round of the 4A Fifth District Tournament. Second-seeded Poky will host third-seeded Preston at 4 p.m. The two teams battled to a 4-4 draw in their first matchup of the regular season, while the Thunder prevailed by a 4-1 scoreline in the second --- which, coincidentally, was Preston's last setback.
The winner will travel to top-seeded Century for a Thursday showdown. The Indians split their regular season series with the Diamondbacks (10-2-1), while Century swept Poky.
PRESTON GIRLS
Likewise, Preston's girls soccer team will enter the district tourney as the No. 3 seed. Up next for the Indians (1-13-1) is a Tuesday afternoon showdown on the road against second-seeded Century. Century (6-6-1) edged Preston by a 1-0 scoreline in their first regular season encounter, while last Thursday's rematch ended in a 2-2 draw.
Preston gave 4A power Twin Falls a good test last Saturday before the hosts pulled away for a 3-0 win. The Bruins (13-1-2) scored twice after halftime.
"We did play well, had some really good (scoring) chances early and late," Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said.
Preston was missing starting goalkeeper Ella Marlow, who suffered a concussion last Thursday against Century. The sophomore was replaced in the lineup by Sydni Cleverly, who will also start Tuesday, inasmuch as Marlow hasn't cleared concussion protocol.
Should Preston prevail Tuesday, it would travel to the Gate City for a Thursday matchup against top-seeded Pocatello. The Thunder (11-4-1) swept the Indians and D-backs during the regular season.
USU SOCCER
Aggie midfielder Kaylie Chambers was selected as the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. The native of Arvada, Colorado, scored one goal on two shots during USU’s road matches against Wyoming and Colorado State last week.
Chambers deftly volleyed in a perfect back-post cross by former Ridgeline High star Tenzi Knowles in the first half against Wyoming, giving USU a 1-0 lead. No. 7 played 74 minutes in that match and another 56 minutes against Colorado State.
The Aggies wrapped up their 0-1-1 road trip by battling to a 2-2 draw against the Rams on Sunday. USU jumped out to leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but CSU was able to equalize on both occasions. Those were the Rams’ only two shots on goal in the game.
Alex Day scored USU’s first goal on a stunning banger from at least 40 yards out in the fifth minute. Former Ridgeline and Mountain Crest standout Sammie Murdock gave the Aggies on 2-1 advantage on a lovely strike from the top of the 18-yard box in the 51st minute. The senior posted up a defender, settled a nice pass from Rine Yonaha, turned quickly on her defender and unleashed a shot that struck the underside of the crossbar before going in.
USU finished with an 11-7 edge on shots, including a 7-2 advantage in shots on frame. The Aggies (5-3-5, 2-1-1) also took seven corner kicks to the Rams’ (4-3-5, 1-0-3) two.
Utah State is now in a three-way tie atop the Mountain West standings with San Diego State (4-3-5, 2-1-1) and San Jose State (3-4-4, 2-1-1). The Aggies will return to action Thursday at home against Colorado College (4-4-3, 1-1-2). Opening kickoff from Bell Field is scheduled for 3 p.m.
