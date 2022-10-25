It was a repeat of last year for the Bear River boys cross-country runners, who traveled to Utah State University on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and captured their second Region 11 team title in as many years.
As expected, Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston pulled away from the rest of the runners to finish first in 16 minutes, 6.7 seconds. Mountain Crest’s Hyrum Staffanson was 40 seconds behind in second place.
But while Crookston was running away from the field, the thrilling finish between Bear River and Logan for the team title was building. Both squads have had success during the 2022 season.
Grizzlies Jacob Anderson and Trey Davidson finished third and fourth, but right behind — a tenth of a second behind, to be exact — was Bear River’s David Bourgeous (17:00), who led a group of four Bears that also included Braxton Craven (17:07), Ryan Pace (17:10) and Bryan Hamson (17:11).
“We knew it would be close and we had a tight spread from our first runner to our sixth runner (39 seconds), so that was the whole goal to just try to pack run and feed off each other,” BR head coach Benjamin Wynn said. “We did that perfectly. ... It was a great performance by all of them.”
The four Bears were followed by a pair of Grizzlies to round out the top 10 finishers. With four runners in for each team and one more still to count toward the overall team score, Bear River and Logan were tied at 26 points.
Ren Hunter crossed in 12th (17:17) for the Bears to secure the win, as the fifth Grizzly was 19 seconds behind Hunter. Bear River was able to celebrate their second straight region title.
“Isaiah and Hyrum ran great races, but what we were focused on was those places from third to 11th,” Wynn said. “The boys ran a really smart race. We didn’t start that fast, but just worked our way up.”
Bear River finished with 38 points to Logan’s 42. Sky View was third at 78, followed by Ridgeline (95), Mountain Crest (121) and Green Canyon (137).
Rounding out the field for the Bears were Kelson Hale (19th, 17:43.5) and Reed Bourgeous (30th, 18:19).
Next up is the state championships, which will be held at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The 4A boys are slotted to run at 4 p.m.
Bear River’s Braxley Hale won the JV race by less than three seconds, clocking in at 17:55 and holding off Sky View’s Easton Haskell. The Bobcats won the JV team title by the narrowest of margins against Bear River, 33 to 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.