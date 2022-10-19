blac

Owners of Bear Lake Athletic Club (left to right): Jake Lufkin, Lauren Lufkin, Keisha Burdick, and Sam Burdick.

 Charlie Wagner

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The owners of Bear Lake Athletic Club hosted a grand opening Saturday, to show off the club’s facilities after a move from the building next door.

The new site, at 922 Washington St., had been home to a gymnastics studio and was in pretty rough shape, according to co-owner Lauren Lufkin.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.