The owners of Bear Lake Athletic Club hosted a grand opening Saturday, to show off the club’s facilities after a move from the building next door.
The new site, at 922 Washington St., had been home to a gymnastics studio and was in pretty rough shape, according to co-owner Lauren Lufkin.
“It’s been a big job,” said Lufkin. “We’ve been working pretty religiously since May, improving the space and getting new equipment.”
The new gym feels clean, open, and bright with natural light.
The club first opened in 2016. Sam and Keisha Burdick bought the business in 2020, and Jake and Lauren Lufkin joined as partners in 2021.
Jake says the club is focused heavily on getting youth involved and in shape, and that the gym welcomes an age group that is often shunned elsewhere.
“A lot of gyms don’t want to deal with kids, or the liability. We embrace it. We say, we have insurance, just show up.”
He adds that it gives middle- and high-school youth something positive and healthy to do when they get out of school. “One of our friends just told us, this is the best thing that’s ever happened to her son—that he can come here and work out regularly after school.”
Sam Burdick, while a student at Bear Lake High School, created for his senior project the “Big Bear Club.” The club maintains a board that lets a student earn his or her place by achieving certain weightlifting goals. Jake Lufkin says the business hopes to sponsor the Big Bear Club going forward, and to further encourage weightlifting and fitness at the school.
The owners all claim southeast Idaho roots, though they have suspiciously good teeth.
“We’ve been all over,” said Lauren Lufkin. “I’m from Terreton and Jake is from Rigby. We’ve lived in Tennessee, Florida, Indiana, and now we’re back in southeast Idaho.”
Annual memberships run $25 per month for adults, and month-to-month memberships $35. Rates for students and first responders are discounted; the owners encourage Bear Lakers to come in and have a look at the facilities.
