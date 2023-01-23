w
Over the weekend the Bear Lake High wrestling team traveled to Aberdeen for the Tiger Brawl. It was a great two days of wrestling, and we sure appreciate coaches Brian Jensen, Michael Wilding, and Tarl Vickers. Their dedication, long hours, and time away from families has made our team great.

Bear Lake took fourth as a team this weekend.


