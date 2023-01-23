Over the weekend the Bear Lake High wrestling team traveled to Aberdeen for the Tiger Brawl. It was a great two days of wrestling, and we sure appreciate coaches Brian Jensen, Michael Wilding, and Tarl Vickers. Their dedication, long hours, and time away from families has made our team great.
Bear Lake took fourth as a team this weekend.
The varsity wrestlers had a good showing. Taking first place trophies were Walker Pelto (182) and Matthew Goostrey (220), and for the girls Sammy Harper (138).
Taking second was David Filiatrault (220). On the girls' side Mitzie Hunt (120) took second in one of the hardest championship matches, taking second in triple overtime. Celeste Harper (132) also took second.
Taking third place were Tyler Saunders (132) and Matix Jacobson (152). Taking fourth place was Hayden Bond (106). Also wrestling varsity this weekend was Peyton Ochsenbein, and Titan Early. Way to go wrestlers.
Wrestling JV this weekend and placing second was Chet Weston. Taking third was Devan Hoge and Kegan Salerno. Taking fourth place was Nolan George. Also wrestling JV this weekend was Porter Lytle, Gabe Goostrey, Brent Thompson, Nick Kovack, and Fenton Moss and our team favorite, Lucas Hanson. Aberdeen always puts on a great tournament that ends with championship rounds being announced in smoke, and this year there were flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.