Senior Night is always bittersweet. On one hand, it almost always is an exciting and meaningful game towards playoff contention and a hard-fought game. On the other hand, it’s the last time seniors will play a regular-season game on our field. It is filled with pictures, hugs, tears, and congratulations on football careers.
Friday night was not out of the ordinary for Senior Night. Before the game, each senior on the team was announced and escorted out to the field by his parents. This year, we honored twelve seniors, who will be greatly missed. They are all great athletes, but even better people. Our coaches are so proud of them.
Now on to football. The game started with the Bears offense firing on all cylinders. They drove half the field in just a few plays. Unfortunately, the drive was stopped prematurely, when Aberdeen forced a fumble and recovered it. The Bears defense held them and forced a punt. On the next offensive series, the Bears struggled to convert on third down and punted it back.
Aberdeen then went on a drive ending in a touchdown, and ran in the two-point try for an 8-0 lead. The Bears then responded with a great drive of their own, resulting in a Tayson Neal touchdown pass to Bryson Crane. The Bears converted the two-point attempt to even the score at eight.
The Bears defense then had seen almost all of Aberdeen’s playbook and knew how to stop them. They forced a punt and quickly marched down the field, scoring again on a Jordan Garbett run up the middle. Neal again connected with Crane for the two-point conversion, and the Bears took a 16-8 lead into the half.
The second half was two power defenses overwhelming the offenses. The Bears would force a punt, only to return the ball back a few plays later. This sequence repeated itself until late in the fourth quarter. In a desperation move, Aberdeen threw a deep pass, only to be intercepted by Tyler Beresford, sealing the game for the Bears. This is only the second district championship in the history of Bear Lake High School football. The bears finish the regular season with the best record in the school’s history, at 7-1. Celebration ensued and some locals put on quite the firework show.
With the win, the Bears clinch the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs and have a bye this week. They will be back in action at home Nov. 4. They have had one goal all season, and that is to win Bear Lake its first football state championship. They continue that quest the first weekend in November.
