Senior Night is always bittersweet. On one hand, it almost always is an exciting and meaningful game towards playoff contention and a hard-fought game. On the other hand, it’s the last time seniors will play a regular-season game on our field. It is filled with pictures, hugs, tears, and congratulations on football careers.

Friday night was not out of the ordinary for Senior Night. Before the game, each senior on the team was announced and escorted out to the field by his parents. This year, we honored twelve seniors, who will be greatly missed. They are all great athletes, but even better people. Our coaches are so proud of them.

