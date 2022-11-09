Support Local Journalism

Friday night brought cold and snow flurries to Bear Lake, but that did not slow the Bears offense down one bit, as they beat the Kellogg Wildcats 46-20. This was the second round of the Idaho state playoffs.

The game started with Kellogg marching 55 yards and scoring a touchdown. The Bears answered quickly with a score of their own, evening the score. The Bears defense then forced a three-and-out, and the offense put another touchdown on the board with a 55-yard connection from Tayson Neal to Toby Flake.


