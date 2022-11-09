Friday night brought cold and snow flurries to Bear Lake, but that did not slow the Bears offense down one bit, as they beat the Kellogg Wildcats 46-20. This was the second round of the Idaho state playoffs.
The game started with Kellogg marching 55 yards and scoring a touchdown. The Bears answered quickly with a score of their own, evening the score. The Bears defense then forced a three-and-out, and the offense put another touchdown on the board with a 55-yard connection from Tayson Neal to Toby Flake.
Flake, who is known mostly for his kicking foot, caught the pass with perhaps two yards’ separation from the defender, and had widened that to almost ten yards by the time he crossed the goal line.
“He’s a lot faster than he looks,” said stats-keeper Taryn Crane from the sideline.
Once the Bears got rolling, they never stopped. Neal passed for 225 yards and four touchdowns. The Bears rushed for another 254 yards behind leading rusher Tyler Beresford, who had 141 of those yards. The Bears scored on every drive but one, when they were stopped on a fourth-and-1 inside the red zone. Every other possession ended in a Bear Lake touchdown.
On defense, the Bears struggled early to slow down the fast-passing Kellogg offense, but by halftime had made adjustments. Kellogg did not score in the second half. Bryson Crane led the Bears’ defensive effort with eight tackles. Jordan Garbett also was instrumental, with an interception late in the game.
The Bears continue their quest for a state championship in the semifinal matchup on Saturday. They will play West Side, whose only loss in the last three years came at the hands of the Bears on Sept. 23. The match is set for Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m., in the Holt Arena in Pocatello.
