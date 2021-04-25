Conditions were rough in the early going on the afternoon of Monday, April 19 at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield.
The first nine holes were played with strong winds gusting over 40 miles an hour, cool temperatures and even some rain. But apparently Wolves thrive in bad weather.
Green Canyon hosted the rest of the Region 11 girl golfers Monday and finished atop the team standings for the first time this season.
The hosts edged region-leading Ridgeline by just four strokes. The Riverhawks finished at 376. Rounding out the team scoring was Mountain Crest (419), Logan (428), Bear River (428) and Sky View (438).
Trinity Pugsley was the top Bear River golfer with a 100, leading the Bears to a tie for fourth place. Ridgeline’s Alyssa Buist was the medalist with a round of 85. Ridgeline had five girls in the top eight.
Later in the week, the weather was much better Thursday at Logan River Golf Course in the fourth outing of the season for the Region 11 girls, with Ridgeline picking up its third team win. The Riverhawks topped the Wolves 372 to 378.
Mountain Crest, which hosted Thursday’s round, once again finished third at 422. Logan was fourth at 425, followed by Bear River (430) and Sky View (449).
Every school had at least one individual finish with points Thursday, as the top 12 golfers get points toward earning all-region honors. Bear River’s top finisher was Morgan Rose, who tied for fifth with a 96.