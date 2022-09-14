The Bear Lake High School sports teams played several tough games last week and did an incredible job. The volleyball girls won both matches against Preston and Grace on Sept. 7 at Grace. They won both in three straight sets, sweeping the night. On Sept. 8, the Lady Bears hosted the Eagles of Marsh Valley. The C team and JV both won their matches: the C team in straight sets, and the JV in three sets. The varsity game was intense: the Bears won the first set comfortably, and then dropped set two and fell behind early in set three. After fighting all the way back to tie the set at 24, they ended up losing the set 26-24. Down two sets to one the Bears put away the Eagles in set four, 25-6 to force a fifth and final set. The Bears pulled away to win the set and the match, finishing the week with three wins.
Bear Lake’s cross-country team had a meet in Soda Springs on Sept. 3. It’s known as the Cardinal Classic, and is one of the bigger meets they’ve competed in. The girls did an amazing job with their top runner, Kinsee Hansen, finishing at a time of 23:43.71. The boys did a great job as well. Their top runner was Tyler Saunders with a time of 19:44.13. In all, the cross-country team ran hard against 31 teams. On September 8 the team ran at another meet in Idaho Falls known as the Tiger Grizz Invitational. This meet is one of the favorites for the team. Tyler Saunders was the top boys’ finisher for the Bears once again, with a time of 19:26. And Kinsee Hansen was again the top finisher for the girls, with a time of 21:49. The Bears run next on Sept. 15 at West Side.
The boys’ JV and Varsity football teams were in action at home on Friday night. The JV won a hard-fought battle, 14-0. The offense for Bear Lake ran the first play from scrimmage for a 31-yard touchdown. It was all defense after that, with the bears shutting out Firth the rest of the way. The Bears improve to 2-1 on the season and are looking forward to next week’s matchup with Wendell.
The Varsity also saw a physical, well-played contest, with our Bears upsetting 3rd-ranked Firth, 21- 14. At the time, the Bears were ranked 4th. The offense was clicking in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns. The second quarter saw Firth even the score at 14 on two long run plays. The Bears scored once in the third quarter, and the defense held the rest of the game. Quarterback Tayson Neal led the way for the Bears, passing for 212 yards. Bryson Crane led the receiving corps with 85 yards. The Bears finished with 291 yards of total offense. This week, they travel to Wendell to take on the Trojans.