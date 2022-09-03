Support Local Journalism

Another year of Bear Lake High School’s amazing athletic teams are starting for the fall season. To start off, the girls’ volleyball team had a tournament in Cokeville and won four out of five matches. The first match they played on August 26, losing to Mountain View in three sets. The loss did not bring them down, as they won their next two matches against Cokeville in four sets and Green River in four sets. All the games were intense because of how close they were. On Saturday, Bear Lake went on to beat Preston in four sets and Green River again in five sets.

On September 1, the team suffered a tough loss to Rich High School, after taking a 2-0 lead.

