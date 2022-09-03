Another year of Bear Lake High School’s amazing athletic teams are starting for the fall season. To start off, the girls’ volleyball team had a tournament in Cokeville and won four out of five matches. The first match they played on August 26, losing to Mountain View in three sets. The loss did not bring them down, as they won their next two matches against Cokeville in four sets and Green River in four sets. All the games were intense because of how close they were. On Saturday, Bear Lake went on to beat Preston in four sets and Green River again in five sets.
On September 1, the team suffered a tough loss to Rich High School, after taking a 2-0 lead.
When talking about Bear Lake fall sports, we can't forget about our cross-country team. The girls took 6th in Malad on August 25. The fastest for BLHS was Kinsee Hansen, with a time of 23:17.95, taking 18th place. The boys took 7th; Tyler Saunders led the way with a time of 20:32.00. Both boys and girls ran hard in 92-degree weather.
Last but not least are the football teams. The varsity boys played a close game in North Fremont on August 26, losing 24-22. Tyler Beresford rushed for 70 yards, while the leading receiver was Bryson Crane with 85 yards. Tayson Neal had a personal best game with 221 yards passing and two touchdowns.
On September 2, the varsity came storming back with a 28-0 win at home over Lyman. They play Firth at home this Friday, 7 p.m.