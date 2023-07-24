Bear Lake Memorial Hospital shared news of two recent additions to the medical staff: Dr. Houston Reynolds, who will be joining Dr. Crane in the Family Care Clinic; and Dr. Brandon Bomsta, who will be practicing in the Emergency Room.
Their bios, provided by the hospital, follow.
Houston Reynolds, MD
Dr. Houston Reynolds graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science where he also played football on full-ride scholarship alongside his brothers and his father, who coached there. He initially studied Logic and was interested in pursuing a law degree, but was drawn to Medicine and transitioned to a degree in Exercise Science with plans to attend medical school. He graduated with honors cum laude. He went on to graduate with his Doctorate of Medicine degree from the University of Utah. He completed his family medicine residency at Full Circle Health (Family Medicine Residency of Idaho) in Nampa, Idaho. Dr. Reynolds has been coming to the Bear Lake area frequently since he was a child, and has always had a desire to be a part of and serve this community. He is excited to live here with his wife and two boys. Dr. Reynolds has a clinical interest in family and preventative health, colonoscopies, EGDs, and a special interest in sports medicine, including joint injections, trigger point injections, diagnostic ultrasound, and procedures. He speaks German. In his free time, Dr. Reynolds enjoys spending time with his family, being on the lake, BBQing, and power sports.
Brandon Bomsta, DO
Dr. Bomsta is excited to be back in Bear Lake with his wife and four children. He grew up in the valley and graduated from Bear Lake High School. He continued school to earn his Bachelor and Master degrees from Brigham Young University, and finally his medical degree from Des Moines University. He completed a residency in Emergency Medicine through Ohio University at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He became board-certified in emergency medicine while working for Genesis Healthcare System, a level III trauma center, in Zanesville, Ohio. He is now back home and looks forward to providing care here at Bear Lake Memorial’s Emergency Department.
