The seventh- and eighth-grade football teams played their season openers versus Aberdeen at home on Aug. 24. Both were losing efforts, but the coaching staff was upbeat in response.
“The scores weren’t great,” said assistant coach Trevor Keetch. “The seventh-graders’ final score was zero to fourteen. Ultimately I think they did well, all things considered. Considering the fact they’d never played a football game before, they played well, they competed well. It just came down to a lack of knowledge on their part. And a lack of time to teach the whole game of football on our part.”
Most of the kids on the seventh-grade team had come to practice two weeks earlier with little or no football experience. Elements of the game like breaking from the huddle and lining up quickly proved tricky in the early going.
Bear Lake had a chance to turn things around in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter. Down 6-0, they forced a fumble and recovered deep in their own territory. The ensuing drive ended with an interception before Aberdeen added a sealing touchdown.
Assistant coach Nick Anderson said, “We committed a few penalties that can be fixed for next week, and they got the game experience to understand why they need to do certain things. Overall we were pleased with the effort they put on, and we have a lot of things we can build on now.”
On the eighth-grade side, it was also a rough start.
Said Keetch, “The final score was 44-6. I think, and the other coaches agree, it came down to fundamentals. Specifically, bad tackling form. We’re working on that and we’ll see a lot more improvement.”
New to the school this year is head coach Robert Pelto. According to Keetch, “This is the best range we’ve had on the coaching staff in the four years I’ve been doing it. Pelto is really good with the running backs, linebackers, quarterbacks. Coach Anderson is great with the corners, the safeties, the wide receivers, all the outfield positions.”
“I’ve only ever played line my whole life. That’s my strength in the coaching department.”
Keetch says that once the defense solidifies its fundamentals, the ship will right. “If we’re making good tackles, that scoreboard is a different picture. It’s just a matter of getting low and wrapping up. That’s what it came down to. That’s what we’re focusing on this week, just good tackling. There wasn’t a run they had where we didn’t have kids bouncing off of ‘em—we just didn’t wrap ‘em up.”
The teams play away at Grace Sep. 1, and at home Sep. 6 and 8. All games are at 4:30 p.m.