The seventh- and eighth-grade football teams played their season openers versus Aberdeen at home on Aug. 24. Both were losing efforts, but the coaching staff was upbeat in response.

“The scores weren’t great,” said assistant coach Trevor Keetch. “The seventh-graders’ final score was zero to fourteen. Ultimately I think they did well, all things considered. Considering the fact they’d never played a football game before, they played well, they competed well. It just came down to a lack of knowledge on their part. And a lack of time to teach the whole game of football on our part.”

