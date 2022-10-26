HYRUM — Trevis Leiser made it look easy.
Early in the fourth quarter of the first round of the 4A state playoffs, the Mountain Crest senior saw Bear River’s screen play develop, jumped the route, picked off the throw from senior Ryker Jeppsen and waltzed into the end zone for the score.
The play, which Mountain Crest head coach Ryan Visser said “put the nail in the coffin,” extended the Mustangs lead to 35-9 over the 11th-seeded Bears; No. 6 MC won the game 35-15, to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals against the three-seeded Dixie this week.
“I just knew I had to turn on the jets, make a play,” Lesier said.
Facing Bear River (3-8) for the second time in two weeks, the Stangs (7-4) knew the result wouldn’t come as easy as the previous 41-13 win. When MC found itself down 9-0 in the first quarter, the message was to “calm down.”
And despite three first-half turnovers, and 18 penalties for 110 yards, the hosts found enough big plays to get the comfortable win.
A 27-yard run from Dontay McMurtrey got MC on the board.
A blocked punt by Dax Benson opened the fourth quarter to set their offense up at the 3-yard line, where Casey Crofts connected with senior Nicholes Nielsen for the touchdown to lead 28-6.
Then Leiser got the interception to put it away.
“Obviously, we didn’t start the game the way that we wanted getting behind 9-0.” Visser said. “But our boys responded and that's kind of been the whole story of this group is they respond well to adversity and they play hard always.”
“We persevere,” Leiser said. “We never you don't let off the gas. I mean, all our coaches tell us, 'don't let off the gas, keep going.' So, we just held strong and it kept going.”
Bear River appeared to have a chip on its shoulder in the rematch, coming out and scoring a touchdown on its first possession, forcing an MC fumble and kicking a field goal on its second drive.
The Bears did a lot of things well, generating 181 passing yards and outgaining Mountain Crest 264 to 231 in total yards.
But the Stangs kicked it into gear as McMurtrey broke loose for a first-quarter score.
Then Crofts, who finished 13 of 26 passing for 142 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, had a 32-yard pass that set up a 10-yard rush from Benson to give MC a 14-9 lead.
To open the third quarter, the Stangs flexed their muscles on the ground; McMurtrey broke several arm tackles for a 15-yard gain, then capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Bear River was limited offensively in the second half until MC pulled its starters late. The run game was hard to come by, and the Stangs defended the pass well on third and fourth downs.
Trailing 21-9 late in the second, the Bears reached the MC 39-yard line, looking to make it a one-possession game. But the Stangs defense forced a fourth-down sack, ending any momentum Bear River had.
Minutes later, the punt block and interception were the punctuation marks.
“We're a second-half team,” Leiser said. “We came out, punched them in the mouth.”
For a program that’s struggled in recent years, the playoff win is a step in the right direction for Mountain Crest.
“It's been a minute since Mountain Crest has won a playoff game,” Visser said. “So, obviously the boys are super amped, super excited. But the goal was never just to win one.”
----
MUSTANGS 35, BEARS 15
Friday at Hyrum
Bear River 9 0 0 6 — 15
Mtn. Crest 7 7 7 14 — 35
First Quarter
BR — 2 run (kick failed), 9:20.
BR — Kyver Jensen 36 FG, 5:47.
MC — Dontay McMurtrey 27 run (Jud Wells kick), 2:32.
Second Quarter
MC— Dax Benson 7 run (Wells kick), 9:46.
Third Quarter
MC — McMurtey 1 run (Wells kick), 8:47.
Fourth Quarter
MC — Cooper Gardner 2 run (Wells kick), 11:36.
MC —Trevis Leiser 15 INT return (Wells kick), 11:27.
BR — Ryker Jeppsen 2 run (kick failed), :23.
