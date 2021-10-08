When ultra runner Michael McKnight began the Moab 240 early Friday morning, he had a smiling companion along with him.
Brody is a 12-year-old child that McKnight is trying to find a family for. Brody has Down syndrome and is about to age out in an orphanage in China.
“We are looking for a loving family who is ready to be blessed,” McKnight said earlier this week in an interview with The Herald Journal. “From what I’ve seen and heard, adopting a child with Down syndrome is not as difficult as it sounds. These children have special abilities which would bless any family that steps forward. They know how to love unconditionally and their families learn how to be better at that as well.”
McKnight is well known among the ultra-running community. The Cache Valley native also works for RODS (Racing for Orphans with Down Syndrome), an organization that raises money to help families adopt children with Down syndrome.
While Brody won’t literally be with McKnight as he traverses mountains, canyons and all sorts of terrain around Moab this weekend, a picture of him will be on display on his running gear.
The two-time Triple Crown series winner — three races in two months each over 200 miles — has dedicated his attempt at being a three-time winner to Brody.
“The plan was the whole Triple Crown series,” McKnight said. “However, that didn’t happen because the Tahoe 200 was canceled due to the Caldor Fire. So after this weekend it will be Bigfoot and Moab.” He won the Bigfoot 200 in August with Brody along for the ride on his back.
Has he noticed a difference in his races since dedicating them to Brody?
“Yes. I focus more on him and his situation vs. my situation,” McKnight said. “He would love to be out running through the mountains and deserts of Moab with friends if given the opportunity. I put this on a post after Bigfoot.
“The times during Bigfoot where I was deep inside my head and fighting my mental battles, I often thought of Brody. He has spent his whole life without a family. And despite not having a family, he still is able to share this infectious smile. The least I could do is stop complaining that my stomach hurt, and press forward for him. It’s gonna happen. We’re gonna find him his forever family.”
It’s that smile that drew McKnight to Brody out of many children RODS is trying to help.
“Right now we are trying to find homes for 500 children with Down syndrome,” McKnight said. “I’ve looked at all of their profiles at least once, and Brody is the only one that is smiling in every picture. He looks so happy, and I know that he will contribute to whatever family steps forward.”
During the Bigfoot 200 and other training runs with ultra runners, McKnight has received lots of positive comments and feedback.
“I hear that his smile lifts their souls,” McKnight said. “Whenever I’d pass someone on the trail, they got a glimpse of his picture on my vest. That picture made their day.”
McKnight has also had a runner join him in the cause for Brody. Hector Rodriguez, who McKnight started coaching a year ago, will be running for him as well.
“When he (Rodriguez) learned more about RODS and how I was dedicating the Triple to Brody, he reached out and asked if he could dedicate his Triple to Brody as well,” McKnight said.
McKnight asked to share some information the orphanage has on Brody: “Brody is a good listener, well behaved and enjoys playing outside. Brody is a warm-hearted, outgoing and happy little boy. When he sees his little friends sad, he will go to comfort him and touch his head. He loves watching cartoons and dancing. In fact, he dances quite well, and everyone loves to watch him dance. The best words to describe Brody are pure sunshine. He is quite eager to be a part of whatever happens to be going on around him. He’s very animated and has a great sense of humor. He doesn’t have a shy bone in his body and his ready smile will light up any occasion. Brody can find joy in the most ordinary of circumstances — like simply getting his hair cut. Our little man certainly wears his extra chromosome very well.
“Although his verbal skills are significantly delayed, he has made great strides in using alternate means of communication, such as American Sign Language and picture systems. In fact, he performed the ASL version of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ during one of our Children’s Day performances. Hugs and kisses flow freely when Brody’s around and he truly is one of our little superstars. Brody is a boy overflowing with affection and he needs a loving family to shine his sunbeams on. What could be better than a lifetime of unconditional love?”
McKnight set a goal date of finding Brody a family by the end of this weekend. However, after the Tahoe 200 was canceled, he said there were fewer opportunities to spread the word. His new goal is by Thanksgiving.
RODS can usually find a family in four to six months, but the adoption process can take several years sometimes.
“We are trying to find someone as soon as possible for Brody,” McKnight said. “The sad reality is that children with Down syndrome start to phase out of the system at Brody’s age. This means they are transitioned from an orphanage to an adult mental institution and will spend the rest of their lives there. Thinking of that hurts my heart whenever I look at Brody’s pictures.”
McKnight said if people want to help, the best way is to spread the message that Brody needs a home.
“One of the biggest hurdles for families is coming up with the funds for adoptions,” McKnight said. “That’s why RODS is here. We provide adoption grants to families to help make the cost of adoption less of a hurdle for them.”
At the Moab 240, which is actually 240.3 miles in length, McKnight has the course record for men (59 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds) and was going to go for the overall record held by Courtney Dauwalter (57:55:13). In fact, he was aiming to go under 50 hours. However, the weather that has moved into Utah caused some course modifications because of snow in the high country. The race will still be the same length, but not the same course. He still proclaimed he was going to aim for under 50 hours and believes he can do it with Brody as an inspiration.
“When Tahoe got canceled, that was a punch to my gut,” McKnight said. “I was hoping to become the first person to finish a Triple Triple. That is finishing the Triple Crown three times. Also, Tahoe is my favorite race of the three. I think it was more of a gut punch because of all the pictures I was seeing of the Caldor Fire. It hurt seeing the damage that it was doing.
“Candice (the race director) gave us the option to do a Virtual 200 with similar metrics to Tahoe (205 miles with at least 38,000 feet of gain). There is a 210-mile route I have designed here in Logan that I hope to turn into my own race one day. I was contemplating doing that. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized I’d rather take the extra time to recover and prep for Moab. I’ve never done Moab fresh. It has always been while trying to recover from Bigfoot and Tahoe. At the start of the year, I was originally planning on only doing Moab because I really wanted to go after it. Then I experienced some FOMO (fear of missing out) and signed up for the Triple in July. With Tahoe canceling, I took that as a sign from the universe that I should recover and go after my original goal of sub 50 hours.”
For more information on Brody, you can email McKnight at mike@rods.org or go online at https://rods.org/adopt-a-child-with-down-syndrome.