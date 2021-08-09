My dad was Cub master over my older brother’s pack when we were kids, so I have tagged along to Scout meetings since I could toddle. Cub Scouting’s family-only camping meant I could go camping with dad and the boys, too.
I loved all of it. The outdoors, the fire-side programs, the cheesy skits, and the obnoxious songs. I wanted to be a Scout. My mom even signed me up for Girl Scouts, but I preferred the outdoor-centric Cub program complete with fishing, hiking, and whittling chips. When my brothers got older and my dad was promoted to scoutmaster, I kept right on doing what they were doing.
I was elated when Scouts BSA announced that girls would be welcomed into their programs. But since my only daughter is not interested in Scouting, I didn’t think it would affect me. How wrong I have been.
Because our church-sponsored pack dissolved in 2019, my kids had to find a new Scouting home. Some assumed Scouting in Cache Valley would dry up, but that is not the case. We found a flourishing pack sponsored by Smithfield Lion’s Club. And to my delight, Pack 769 welcomed both boys and girls into their program.
My good friend Emily Wheeler is part of the busy pack. Her daughter has been a great friend to my son in elementary school, and I was happy to see they could continue that association through Scouting.
Wheeler agrees. “It was exciting when Cub Scouts opened up to young women because my girls were interested in Scouting and they are able to do it now,” she said. “I got the information about the different packs at the county fair. I chose this one because I liked the location and the time, and day worked well for us. My kids enjoyed being in this group.
“I think it’s good for them to set goals and achieve those goals. It’s good for them to have social time to be able to do things outdoors. Even just the social skills of having an activity to do outside of school and interacting with kids and adults in a different setting is good for them.”
I asked some of the other parents involved in Pack 769 why they signed on. Michael Wierman said, “I’m involved in Scouting because my daughter has been allowed to join Scouts BSA. Being an Eagle Scout growing up and knowing all the lessons Scouting taught me, it’s a relief knowing my daughter can have that same opportunity.”
He continued to explain what challenges, experiences and opportunities Cub Scouts presented to his little girl. “It’s been nice to see her go through the same growth I experienced,” he said.
The Wierman family has three generations of Scouts involved in the pack. Michael Wierman’s parents, Terry and Starla, are committee members and den leaders. They weren’t ready to let Scouting die by the wayside, so when the pack needed leaders, they volunteered. Starla Wierman said, “I was thrilled that I saw Michael’s journey up through Eagle Scout. Now to have the chance to see our grandchildren doing the same program and being a part of that, I’m enjoying that.”
Starla Wierman’s daughter Heather Torres also has a boy and a girl in the pack. “Our family has always done Scouts,” Torres said. “With Mike doing Scouts when I was younger, I got to participate with it. I like the values that it instills. I was really excited when I found out both of my kids could go at the same time and that it could be an activity we could do together. It helps to enhance the values that we already find are important for our family.”
I’m also a big fan of Scouts BSA, as I feel emphasis on serving God, one’s family, and one’s country are important. As a parent, seeing my son work alongside young ladies while learning those values has also been satisfying. The older girls have advanced into leadership positions, and my son not only listens to them, he respects it when they ask him to help out. To me, it teaches gender equity from the ground up.
Norah D. graduated Cub Scouts last year and returns to help her brother. At the most recent pack meeting, she still had dust from a Scout camp in Wyoming on her boots. She’s now a patrol leader. “I started in WeBeLoS,” Norah said. “We found a pack that girls could be in and I came and really liked it. I like Scouting because you can learn lots of new things. It’s so much fun to learn new things and have adventurous adventures.”
Scouts BSA is not just about earning badges. For me, it’s about seeing my boys do hard things and grow from it. I’ve also grown by being involved in a true volunteer-lead pack. It has helped me to renew my love of learning and teaching in the great outdoors as well as helping me recognize the strength and commitment of my other committee members. Like Emily Wheeler said, interacting with kids and adults outside a school setting is good for me socially.
As a mom, a fan of equal treatment for women, and a person, being involved in a Scouting program that accepts everyone has been gratifying. I may not be the Cub master, but I’ll still tag along. It’s good to know I can do it no matter how many sons, daughters, grandsons, or granddaughters I end up towing along. It’s nice for me to know that at Scouts BSA will still be there and all kids will be welcome.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com