Hemsley Ventures is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Competition at the “Festival of Lights” in Preston, Idaho, on Saturday, Nov. 26. Come see all the unique gingerbread houses created by your local bakers and vote for your favorite house at the former Gingerbread Shoppe, 72 S. State St. in Preston.
If interested in entering in the competition, entry forms can be picked up and dropped off at Hansen Glass at 15 N. State St. Registration forms must be completed accompanied by the Entry fee by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, to enter the competition.
Gingerbread House Competition display for the People’s Choice Voting open to the public is on Saturday, November 26, 6 p.m. Winners will be announced before the Festival of Lights fireworks.
Competition Rules:
• One Gingerbread House per participant or group
• All houses must be placed on a 1/2” or 3/4” base no larger than 18x18 with no legs
• Base should be completely covered
• All decorations must be 100% edible. Non-edible decorations CAN be used to decorate the base only.
• Prizes will be awarded based on appearance, technique and skill, creativity and difficulty.
All completed houses must be delivered to the former Gingerbread Shoppe, 72 S. State St., Preston, Idaho, between 3-4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
Only minor assembly/repairs will be allowed at drop-off time. All houses should be as complete and as ready as possible for transport.
Junior (ages 18 and under) Entry fee: FREE
Advanced (any age) Entry fee: $7
Prizes will be awarded for:
Advanced 1st Place: $500
Advanced Runner-Up: $250
Junior Runner-Up: $125
Junior 1st Place: $250
People’s Choice Award will be chosen by public vote from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. All winners will be recognized at the Festival of Lights at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 26.
Bakers must pick up their entries at the former Gingerbread Shoppe, if they wish, on Monday, Nov. 28, 3-4 p.m. Others will be discarded or donated.
