It has been a long time coming for Bear Lake, who up until Saturday afternoon had never qualified for the state football championship game. Bear Lake teams had played in the semifinals five times over the past thirty years, but have never been able to get to the big game. For the first time in history, Bear Lake will play in the state championship after beating the West Side Pirates in overtime Saturday. Earning their ticket did not come easy or without drama.
In his pregame speech, assistant coach Troy Lloyd talked about playing with no regret. Playing every down like it could be your last. He told the boys of what a unique situation they were in and that earlier in the day he had pulled out a newspaper to start a fire, and the article was from five years ago to the day. The Bears played St. Maries at the same time, same date, and same location, just five years previous. St. Maries ended up beating the Bears that day, and the coaching staff has wanted another chance at a semifinal in the dome ever since. Troy told the boys to give every ounce of energy they had and encouraged them to leave it all out on the field.
The Bears started fast and furious, as the game opened with Tayson Neal on fire. He completed passes all over the field and led the Bears to two quick touchdowns and a 14-0 lead over the defending state champions West Side. Neal hit Bryson Crane on a 43-yard laser for the first touchdown, and then hit Toby Flake on a 36-yard score two offensive plays later. It looked like the Bears were well on their way to a rout, but anyone who knows the history of these two teams, knew that it was still very much a game.
West Side took possession and four yards at a time worked the ball down field and scored, turning it into a one-touchdown game. A few plays later, Neal hit Toby Flake in stride for another touchdown, and extended the lead to 21-7 going into halftime.
At the break, the boys rallied and knew they would be in for a second-half fight. A fight it was. The Pirates dropped seven men into pass coverage, putting two guys on every receiver. The Bears continued to move the ball on their first offensive possession, but stalled in the red zone and turned the ball over on downs. The third quarter was dominated by the defenses of both teams, and no team put any points on the board.
West Side then turned a few missed tackles into momentum and when momentum shifts in high school football, it often is hard to get back. The Pirates scored twice in the fourth quarter and held the Bears scoreless, to even the score at 21 points apiece at the end of regulation.
The Bears won the toss and elected to defend first. West Side ran one play for a touchdown. However, Bryson Crane came up huge for the Bears on the two-point conversion, tackling the running back a yard short of the goal line. West Side took the lead, 27-21.
Following a penalty on the Pirates and two runs for short gains and an incomplete pass, the Bears were down to the final play. Neal threw the pass of the year on a back-of-the-endzone fade to Crane, who hauled it in despite double coverage and defensive pass interference.
The game was now tied, with Toby Flake in the hot seat, as he attempted the extra-point kick. The Bear Lake players, coaches, parents, fans, and community erupted in celebration as Toby’s kick split the uprights, sending the Bears to the state championship. The Final Score was 28-27, the exact same final score of the Bears’ victory over the Pirates at homecoming.
The Bears are now one win away from bringing home the top trophy in 2A football. They will play Firth at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Holt Arena. The Bears hope to make history once again, and bring home Bear Lake’s first state championship trophy.
