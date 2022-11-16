Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It has been a long time coming for Bear Lake, who up until Saturday afternoon had never qualified for the state football championship game. Bear Lake teams had played in the semifinals five times over the past thirty years, but have never been able to get to the big game. For the first time in history, Bear Lake will play in the state championship after beating the West Side Pirates in overtime Saturday. Earning their ticket did not come easy or without drama.

In his pregame speech, assistant coach Troy Lloyd talked about playing with no regret. Playing every down like it could be your last. He told the boys of what a unique situation they were in and that earlier in the day he had pulled out a newspaper to start a fire, and the article was from five years ago to the day. The Bears played St. Maries at the same time, same date, and same location, just five years previous. St. Maries ended up beating the Bears that day, and the coaching staff has wanted another chance at a semifinal in the dome ever since. Troy told the boys to give every ounce of energy they had and encouraged them to leave it all out on the field.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.