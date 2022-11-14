Support Local Journalism

MANY HAPPY RETURNS You’ve probably heard more than you ever wished about the elections already. After watching various events in the Stunning & Brave department unfold around the country, Idahoans might once again be glad they can watch the show from the relative comforts of home.

That show will come here eventually, and probably sooner than most people think. To those who believe that one party or another, or one politician or another, will save the day: please ponder the cartoon from Ben Garrison above. A decade has passed since its first publication; the truth of it is undiminished, and probably more evident than ever.


