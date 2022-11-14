MANY HAPPY RETURNS You’ve probably heard more than you ever wished about the elections already. After watching various events in the Stunning & Brave department unfold around the country, Idahoans might once again be glad they can watch the show from the relative comforts of home.
That show will come here eventually, and probably sooner than most people think. To those who believe that one party or another, or one politician or another, will save the day: please ponder the cartoon from Ben Garrison above. A decade has passed since its first publication; the truth of it is undiminished, and probably more evident than ever.
My advice: don’t get mad about the show. Do what you can in your own community, so that we’re ready when the show gets here.
WHAT A GAME
It’s hard to top the inside perspective offered by Coach Crane in his football write-ups, but I can add a few notes observed while shooting photos from the sideline.
When the momentum shift that the coach describes was underway, the air was sucked from the Bear Lake half of the arena. The fans grew quiet and nervous, while the air of inevitable conquest became palpable from the other side of the field. Even the public address announcer, in what was supposed to be a neutral venue, seemed to be cheering the return of repeat state-champs West Side to dominance. “Nice run for another West Side first down!”
It took three do-or-die plays for West Side to bring the game to overtime: a fourth-and-ten completion, a fourth-and-goal touchdown, and the two-point conversion.
One photographer commented, “They’ve got all the momentum now. This is going to be a heartbreak.”
When the Pirates bounded into the endzone on play 1 of overtime, the sense of impending doom only deepened. And then: Bryson Crane came up with a huge tackle to deny the two-point try.
Fast-forward to fourth-and-goal for the Bears. Bryson Crane again: A miracle leaping catch with two defenders hanging on him, toes down in the corner. A perfect kick from Toby Flake put the game away.
Poise and confidence. These lads have it. They return to Holt Arena this Thursday in search of the first state football championship in Bear Lake history. We’ll see you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.