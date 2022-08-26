Support Local Journalism

Three straight loses in nailbiting fashion — two by one goal and the other in a shootout — were difficult pills for the Grizzlies to swallow, but they finally got their breakthrough.

Logan scored four times in the first half and coasted to a 5-1 road victory over 2A Rowland Hall (1-4) in a non-region girls soccer match on Thursday. It was the Grizzlies’ first win of the season.

