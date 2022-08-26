Three straight loses in nailbiting fashion — two by one goal and the other in a shootout — were difficult pills for the Grizzlies to swallow, but they finally got their breakthrough.
Logan scored four times in the first half and coasted to a 5-1 road victory over 2A Rowland Hall (1-4) in a non-region girls soccer match on Thursday. It was the Grizzlies’ first win of the season.
Mia Lopez recorded a first-half brace for the Grizzlies, who also got an opening-half goal, plus an assist from Emma Browning. Alana Anderson gave Logan (1-5) a 1-0 lead, assisted by Kaylie Alvarado.
Logan’s Tyniah White netted the only goal for either team after halftime. Rowland Hall’s Maile Fukashima buried a free kick in the first half to pare her side’s deficit to 3-1.
“We were so excited to finally get the win tonight,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “I feel like we have been so close and today we finally made it happen. It was fun to get a few more names on the scoresheet today. Lots of things to work on, but definitely a good night.”
The Grizzlies will aim to keep their momentum going as they host Preston in their final tune-up before Region 11 play, which starts next Wednesday. Logan and Preston will square off late Saturday morning.
Mountain Crest was also in action Thursday and, for the second time this season, lost in a shootout — this time on the road to 5A program Woods Cross, 4-3. The two teams were knotted up at 1-1 after 100 minutes of play.
Anna McBride scored for the Mustangs midway through the second half, assisted by Hadli Barrera. McBride, Andie Andrus and Summer Sofonia converted from the penalty spot for Mountain Crest (4-3).
This was the third shootout of the season for the Wildcats (4-2), who improved to 2-1 in those matches.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
The high school season is rolling along as Region 11 play got underway this week. Four of the six programs were in action twice this week. Thursday’s Green Canyon at Bear River dual was postponed due to inclement weather.
It was a good week for Ridgeline, which swept both of its opponents. Mountain Crest and Sky View went 1-1, Green Canyon went 1-0, Bear River went 0-1 and Logan went 0-2.
The Riverhawks were not tested in any of the matches, with the exception of first singles, in Tuesday’s triumph over Bear River at home. Ridgeline then traveled to Smithfield and won all five matches against Sky View two days later.
Ridgeline used the same lineup in both duals, with Ellie Carlston (No. 1), Katelyn Simon (No. 2) and Luz Perez Spencer (No. 3) competing at singles, and Kiersten Daines/Brinley Wiese (No. 1) and Ruby Holbrook/Emree Rupp (No. 2) at doubles. Carlston pulled out a pair of competitive wins against SV’s Maddie Burt and BR’s Katejo Litchford, who claimed the first set. Perez Spencer also went to a third set against Bobcat Oakley Eades.
Sky View’s week started with a 4-1 road victory over Mountain Crest. Three of those matches went to three sets, with the Bobcats prevailing in two of them.
The Bobcats reigned supreme at first and second singles with Romy Niederhauser (No. 1) and Maddie Burt (No. 2), and at both doubles positions. Burt outlasted Tearsti Stoker by a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 scoreline. Sky View’s doubles teams were composed of Skylee Haramoto and Mika Schwartz (No. 1) and Lexi Gunnell and Chloe Bagley (No. 2). Gunnell and Bagley squeaked by MC’s tandem of Brinlie Clark and Lily Rasmussen in a competitive third-set tiebreaker.
Mountain Crest’s win took place at third singles, with Ava Apedaile edging Sarah Spackman in a third-set tiebreaker.
The Mustangs were able to bounce back later in the week with a hard-fought 3-2 triumph over host Logan. Stoker and Apedaile won in straight sets in singles play for Mountain Crest, which got a nailbiting 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory from its second doubles duo of Rasmussen and Clark over Anna Blanchard and Mele Fonua.
Green Canyon’s quest for a third straight Region 11 title began Tuesday with a sweep of Logan at home. All of the matches were decided in straight sets, with the second set at first doubles going to a tiebreaker.
Bailey Huebner (No. 1), Liz Murri (No. 2) and Emma Murri (No. 3) competed in singles for the Wolves, while Olivia Phillips/Tori Jeppson (No. 1) and Carly Nielsen/Maren McKenna (No. 2) prevailed in the doubles matches.