The Ladies League held its Championship Tournament on August 31. Fourteen women participated in the tournament this year. The women were given the choice of playing in an 18-hole flight or a 9-hole flight.
Twelve women chose to play 18 holes, so after the scores were turned in that group was divided up into two flights. The winner of the first flight and the champion golfer of the year was Jana Hansen with a score of 89. Rachel Tarbet and Leslie Talbot tied for second place with scores of 99. The second flight was won by Debra Thacker with a score of 107. Abby Pugmire took second place with a score of 108.
Judi Naylor was the winner in the third flight, 9-hole tournament with a score of 55, while Marsha Sorter took second with a score of 68.
Congratulations to the winners!
On September 7, fifteen women gathered to play golf. They split up into five teams of three to play a game called “Orange Ball.” In this scramble, each team was given an orange ball which was used to play regular golf. The orange ball was rotated between all the team members. While one member of the team played regular golf with the orange ball, the other team members played a regular scramble. The two scores were then added together for the total score.
The winners for the day were Cindy Raymond, Leslie Talbot, and Jana Hansen with a score of 90. Second place went to Abby Pugmire, Jan Butler, and Lori Haddock with a score of 95.
After playing golf the ladies enjoyed a luncheon of pizza and dessert. During the luncheon the winners from the previous week’s tournament were announced. We were pleased to have Nola Jones, Jo Wamsley, and MaryJean Barnson join us for lunch.
The ladies will not play next week as the golf course is closed for the day, but they do plan on playing the last two Wednesdays in September.