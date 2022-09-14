Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Ladies League held its Championship Tournament on August 31. Fourteen women participated in the tournament this year. The women were given the choice of playing in an 18-hole flight or a 9-hole flight.

Twelve women chose to play 18 holes, so after the scores were turned in that group was divided up into two flights. The winner of the first flight and the champion golfer of the year was Jana Hansen with a score of 89. Rachel Tarbet and Leslie Talbot tied for second place with scores of 99. The second flight was won by Debra Thacker with a score of 107. Abby Pugmire took second place with a score of 108.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you