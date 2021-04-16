Less-than-ideal weather greeted Cache Valley’s high school boys tennis players this week and prevented all but one of the local programs from playing both of their Region 11 matches.
Sky View was able to compete twice this week, as were Ridgeline and Logan, although the Logan-Ridgeline showdown was rescheduled from a couple of weeks ago.
The Grizzlies improved to 6-0 this season by dispatching of the Riverhawks 4-1 on Monday and Mountain Crest 5-0 on Tuesday. Logan is now 4-0 against Region 11 opponents and has only lost three of 20 individual matches.
“Getting some early wins in region is big for us,” LHS head coach James Larsen said. “There is a lot of tennis left to play, so hopefully we can stay focused and put ourselves in a good position to win the matches that matter most in the region tournament.”
All of Logan’s singles players — Kimbal Ricks (No. 1), Ashton Xu (No. 2) and Paul Miller (No. 3) — won in straight sets against Mountain Crest and none of them lost more than two games in a set. Xu and Miller are still undefeated this season, as is the Grizzlies’ top doubles tandem of Dohoon Kwag and Jungsung Lee.
The Mustangs challenged the Grizzlies a bit in both doubles matches, which were also decided in two sets. Logan’s second doubles squad is comprised of Caleb Xu and Phillip Xu.
Miller and Ashton Xu prevailed in straight sets against Ridgeline, as did both doubles squads. Ridgeline’s Thatcher Ellis outlasted Ricks 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at the top singles position.
The Riverhawks bounced back Tuesday by sweeping the Bobcats at home. Ridgeline only dropped a combined seven games in the five matches.
Joining Thorpe in the singles lineup for the Riverhawks were Ayden Rupp (No. 2) and Davis Low (No. 3). Teaming up for Ridgeline’s wins in doubles were Ben Olsen and Tag McCullough (No. 1), and Nick Clark and Isaac Peterson (No. 2). Clark and Peterson were triumphant by a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline.
Green Canyon (5-2, 3-1 region) was in action Tuesday and made quick work of Bear River at home as the hosts lost a combined six games in five matches.
Thorpe manned the top singles spot, followed by Calvin Felt (No. 2) and J.C. Fonnesbeck (No. 3). Fonnesbeck didn’t lose any games, as did Green Canyon’s No. 2 doubles duo of Luke Olsen and Jarod Anderson.
Andrew Westwood and Jeff Huband joined forces at No. 1 doubles for the Wolves, who like the Grizzlies are currently showcasing their talents at the two-day St. George Invitational. That tournament concludes Saturday.
“We’re down in St. George right now playing some great tennis against a lot of St. George teams that we will see at state,” Larsen said. “It’s a great opportunity to see what the competition will be like at state.”
Sky View bounced back from its loss to Ridgeline by getting revenge against Bear River. The Bobcats hosted the Bears on Thursday and earned their first region victory in a 3-2 nailbiter.
Sky View won in straight sets in all three singles matches, with Ben Spackman (No. 1), Tyler Funk (No. 2) and Zander Poulson (No. 3) all reigning supreme. The Bobcats’ No. 2 doubles twosome of Luke Wallis and Kyle Anderson lost in three sets.
“Our team was so excited to pick up a win,” SV head coach Michael Hansen said. “Bear River always fights hard and came over to Smithfield a little short-handed, (but) gave us a great match. I’m so proud of how our boys are progressing. They’re working really hard to improve their all-around game.”