Jefferson McMullin's final adventure before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a smashing success.

McMullin, who will serve in Uruguay and begin his training at home next Monday, dominated the competition at the Cytiva Top of Utah Marathon, which took place Saturday morning. It was the 18-year-old's first foray into endurance events as his previous longest race was only 7.5 kilometers.

