Jefferson McMullin's final adventure before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a smashing success.
McMullin, who will serve in Uruguay and begin his training at home next Monday, dominated the competition at the Cytiva Top of Utah Marathon, which took place Saturday morning. It was the 18-year-old's first foray into endurance events as his previous longest race was only 7.5 kilometers.
"I wanted to get one out of the way before I leave (on my mission), so do one now just to see if I wanted to do it after college and I found my answer," McMullin said. "It's a definite yes."
The future BYU runner covered the 26.2-mile course in 2 hour, 32 minutes, 11 seconds, which was more than 12 minutes faster than runner-up and defending champion Jason Howe. The 45-year-old Howe clocked in at 2:44:44.
What were McMullin's expectations coming into the race?
"I didn't really expect to win," he said. "I didn't know what my competition was going to look like, so I just came ready to compete and started off, and just realized people weren't going as fast as I wanted to start off at. And so I was like, 'all right, well, I know how to compete. I'm just going to do it at a longer distance now.' So, it was a great feeling to figure out how to compete in a different way than I'm used to and just do it differently, and it was just super fun, just loved it. I love challenging myself."
The recent Lehi High School graduate was hoping to complete the race in 2:30, "so I fell a little short of my goal, but, I mean, that's fine. It's my first marathon and I'll get it way lower than that someday."
Unlike McMullin, Saturday's women's champion is not new to marathon running. In fact, Janel Zick is not even new to this course as she is now the two-time reigning champion.
It was a gutsy performance by Zick, who started having what she called some "stomach issues" around mile No. 6. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old was able to shave an impressive nine minutes off her winning time from a year ago as she crossed the finish line in 3:03:42. The conditions were more ideal this time around as athletes dealt with a 15-20 MPH headwind on their way back from Mendon in 2021.
"It's always useful for later on to remember, remember the pain and remember that you pushed through it," Zick said of gutting it out. "You can always build on that later."
The West Valley City resident did her best to "just try and focus on one mile at a time, you know, forget the time goal and know that it will come another day, but (also) get to the finish line as quickly as possible."
Was Zick ever worried she wouldn't be able to finish the race?
"I didn't feel like I wouldn't be able to (finish), but there were definitely times where I wanted to drop out," said Zick, who averaged seven minutes per mile.
Had Zick slowed done even a little, she might not have prevailed in the women's competition because former champion Maika Carlsen put together a strong performance. The Providence resident, who beat all comers in 2019 and was third in 2020, only came in one minute behind Zick as she clocked in at 3:04:43. It was Carlsen's fastest time on this course, which is much flatter than the original course, which took runners down Blacksmith Fork Canyon and into Providence.
Was Zick aware that Carlsen was within striking distance?
"I actually had no idea," said Zick, who placed eighth overall. "I didn't know. I was just trying not to stop and walk and obviously, I guess, that paid off."
Like Zick, McMullin experienced some struggles during a significant section of the course. He referred to the final six miles as "a grind."
"Three miles left was definitely a wall that I hit," said McMullin, who was born in Logan. "That was a big one. There was like a dip under a bridge and then right back up(hill) and I was like, 'ohhhhh,' and it just hit me way hard. And I looked at my watch and I was like, 'I ran this whole race, one of my best ever, and ... I'm not going to let that go to waste.' I just found a way to pick up my tempo, got my feet moving a little bit faster and just kept going."
McMullin is coming off a very memorable senior season at Lehi as he was the 5A state champion in cross country (15:06.8) and a two-time 5A titleist in track & field. He won the 800 (1.55.06) and 1,600 meters (4:15.06), plus was the silver medalist in the 3,200 (9:12.85).
McMullin and Orem's Tayson Echohawk were only separated by two- or three-10ths of a second in all three of those track events at the state meet. However, there was nobody to really push the standout distance runner Saturday.
"Luckily, I had a watch and I had some cows and horses cheering me on," McMullin quipped. "But it was nice when I turned around and then I was running (the opposite way of other runners) and we'd all cheer for each other. And that was a big thing, that was really good. But I left the other runners around mile 2 and so 24 miles by myself. I just ... fell into a rhythm, found my cruise control and just kept going."
McMullin, who ran at a 5:48-per mile clip, was ultimately able to push himself hard enough to post the second-fastest time in the four-year history of this course. Louis Tobias won with a 2:31:14 in 2020.
Howe, who was also the runner-up in 2019, was followed by Vance Brown (2:45:32), Cole Geschwind (2:46:52) and Eric Strand (2:48:33), who is Logan High's head cross country and track coach, and was a standout middle distance runner at Idaho State University. Rounding out the top 10 in the men's field were Kreg Butler (3:01:00), Mick Brown (3:01:59), Logan's Jaden Wursten (3:11:08), Chris Covington (3:13:55) and Nibley's Zander Andreasen (3:20:21).
The top three performers in the women's competition threw down the eighth, ninth and 10th fastest times overall. Placing third behind Carlsen was Romana Sanchez, who clocked in at 3:10:26. Logan's Melody Fryer finished fourth in the women's field with a time of 3:27:24, and she was followed by Logan's Sarah Waddoups (3:41.07), Dana Johnson (3:43:03), Logan's Selina Christensen (3:44:53), Ellen Orlemann (3:46:39), Arcy Selk (3:48:36) and Madi Hess (3:50:44).
There were 152 competitors who completed the marathon --- 96 men and 56 women --- which is five more than a year ago. Zink is a big fan of this course, which is the only one in Utah that doesn't feature a substantial amount of elevation loss.
"It's beautiful and this course actually has some good certifications," she said. "I think it might be the only legal course in Utah, actually, (for Olympic Trials qualifying), so it's good to come out here on a fair course. ... I know it's still a pretty small race, I know they changed the course just three, maybe four years ago to make it this flat course, so I think it will become more popular eventually. But it is probably one of the best courses in Utah that I recommend."
OTHER RACES
This event also features three other disciplines --- a 20K, a 10K trial race and a 5K.
Colby Hamson claimed the gold medal in the 20K with his time of 1:12:49, while fellow Logan resident Rachel Wheeler reigned supreme in the women's field and traversed the course in 1:39:37.
Other champions were Marc Holden (men's 10K, 40:22), Diana Fogle (women's 10K, 40:44), Ben Johnson (men's 5K, 16:53) and Sandra Burch (women's 5K, 22:53). Fogle and Johnson are both Cache Valley residents.