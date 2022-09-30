Another match, another strong defensive performance by the Mustangs.
Mountain Crest broke through in the attack with a trio of second-half goals on its way to a 3-0 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Thursday evening in Smithfield. The Mustangs (12-3, 8-0) have still yet to concede a goal in region action and have clinched at least a share of the title with two matches remaining.
Addyson Sofonia recorded a brace for Mountain Crest, which also got a goal from Hadli Barrera. Kaylinn Gallup, Andie Andrus and Faith Newman were each credited with an assist.
Hadley Glenn went the distance in goal for the Mustangs, who secured their eighth straight shutout and 11th of the 2022 campaign.
“We are proud of our girls for playing hard,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “Our region is really tough and we are fortunate to be at the top, but it’s not over yet. We still have two quality teams to play. Our defense has been playing awesome this season and doing a very good job of denying teams goal-scoring opportunities.”
Mountain Crest will have two opportunities to capture its second Region 11 championship in a row outright, starting next Tuesday against Logan.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon squared off against Logan at Utah State’s Bell Field and exploded for five goals in a 12-minute stretch of the first half en route to a 7-1 victory. The Wolves (10-5, 4-4) also dispatched of the Grizzlies (4-11, 2-6) by this same scoreline in the region opener for both sides. Meanwhile, Ridgeline (11-3, 6-2) traveled to Garland and scored in the first minute of the second half on its way to a 1-0 triumph over defensive minded Bear River (3-11, 0-8).
Austin Miller and Cambree Tensmeyer contributed with two goals apiece for the Wolves, who got a pair of assists and one goal from Capriel Winder. Chloe Chambers and Eliza Allen also found the back of the net for Green Canyon, who poured in 15 goals in its two wins this week.
Izzy Baer, assisted by fellow freshman Ila Webb, beat the Bear River keeper on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box in the 41st minute as the Riverhawks swept their regular season series with the Bears. Alivia Brenchley was Ridgeline’s netminder for her side’s fifth clean sheet in region play.
“We narrowly missed lots of chances, with a few going off the goalposts,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “Bear River defended with 10 players in and around the box at times. We possessed very well, but had some difficulties with final balls and decisions on playing the best runs tonight. Our defense was solid and didn’t give Bear River any direct opportunities on goal.”
PRESTON SOCCER
It was a memorable Thursday for both Preston programs. The boys broke through with a big 1-0 win at home over district leading Century, while the girls drew with the Diamondbacks by a 2-2 scoreline on the road.
On the boys side, Preston put an end to Century’s eight-match unbeaten streak. This was only the second time this season the D-backs (10-2-1, 3-1) have been kept off the scoreboard.
Talon Reese came through with the winning goal for the Indians (6-7-2, 1-2-1) with about 25 minutes left in the match, assisted by Dylan Wood. Porter Kofoed went the distance in goal for Preston, which earned its third clean sheet of the season.
“The game was a battle,” said Preston boys head coach Kira Matthews, whose team lost to Century by this same scoreline a few weeks ago. “Our goal was to play defense as a unit of 11 and getting the boys to believe that it starts with the forwards pressuring to eliminate the amount of goals we had been giving up prior to this game — that if we have that high pressure everywhere on the field, it can be frustrating for teams when we make them feel like they don’t have any freedom to create or get into a flow.
“The boys played smart and played solid team ball offensively and defensively for 80 minutes.”
The Preston girls came storming back from a 1-0 halftime deficit by converting on a pair of shots during the first 10 minutes of the second half. Brytlee Harris buried a free kick, while Sena Sogard gave the Indians (1-12-1, 0-3-1) a 2-1 lead, assisted by Kaylee Julian. The D-backs (6-6-1, 1-2-1) equalized midway through the half.
“Really proud of the girls coming out of halftime and getting two quick goals after giving up one just before the half,” said Preston head coach Brandon Lyon, whose side dropped a 1-0 nailbiter to Century earlier this season. “We got a couple of girls backs from injury that gave us a big boost. We played against Poky on Thursday with only 10 varsity players, so it was nice to be able to bring some fresh legs off the bench that really gave us a lift.”
Unfortunately for Preston, it lost keeper Ella Marlow to a concussion late in the second half. She will miss Saturday’s regular season finale against 4A power Twin Falls (12-1-2) and possibly next Tuesday’s first-round district tournament match.
“The girls have been great all season about stepping up in place of all these injuries, so I expect nothing less in this case,” Lyon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.