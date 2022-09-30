Support Local Journalism

Another match, another strong defensive performance by the Mustangs.

Mountain Crest broke through in the attack with a trio of second-half goals on its way to a 3-0 victory over Sky View in a Region 11 girls soccer match on Thursday evening in Smithfield. The Mustangs (12-3, 8-0) have still yet to concede a goal in region action and have clinched at least a share of the title with two matches remaining.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

