125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
January 26, 1898
RIOTING IN FRANCE
Algiers—Anti-Jewish riots, growing largely out of the excitement over the Dreyfus agitation, have occurred in the larger cities of France almost daily for a week. Most lawless acts have been committed and many lives have been lost and much property destroyed. The most serious of these outbreaks occurred here today, and at 11 o'clock is raging unabated, and the torch is being applied to looted stores. The mob invaded the Jewish quarters and pillaged the shops, driving the Jewish merchants out into the streets. A squadron of chasseurs were ordered to the scene, and charged with drawn sounds, but the mob reformed further on, cheering for the army.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
January 25, 1923
MASS MEETING
A mass meeting of the citizens of Bear Lake County Is called for Saturday, January 27 at one o'clock, to convene in the Montpelier Stake Tabernacle, for the purpose of considering the bills now before the State Legislature, intending to modify the restrictions of the present law regulating the sale and use of tobacco.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 22, 1948
BOXING BOUTS SET FOR JANUARY 30
A full card of fast boxing bouts are in store for fight fans in the Schirm building, Friday, January 30, announces the committee in charge for the Bear Lake Trail Riders and Bear Lake Rangers, who are supporting the event in connection with the All America Cutter Races. Ten bouts of three and four rounds each have been contracted, and other special events are promised. Bouts get underway at 8 p. m.
Following is the amateur card: Glenn Irving of Montpelier, 165, vs. Dell Harmon of Star Valley, 158; Jerry Wright of Montpelier, 160, vs. Kirk Luthi of Star Valley, 160; Ralph Langford of Montpelier, 154, vs Bruce Gardner of Star Valley, 150; Jack Lund of Montpelier, 178, vs. Warren Charlesworth of Star Valley, 175; David Wright of Logan, 145, vs LaDee Smitih of Star Valley, 145; Bill Salveson of Bennington, 145, vs. Ray Brog of Star Valley, 145; Wiley Campbell of Montpelier, 144, vs. Orin Viegel of Star Valley, 144; Thefold Sparks of Pocatello, 132, vs Jay Harmon of Star Valley, 132; Bill Adams of Montpelier, 139, vs Don Kennington of Star Valley, 142; Bill Evans of Montpelier, 135, vs. Erwin Putnam of Star Valley, 130.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 25, 1973
FHA NAMES FARM FAMILY OF YEAR
Carol Burdick, a professional genealogist who is employed at Belfast, Northern Ireland, here on vacation with parents, Mr. and Mrs. L. S. Bur-dick, spoke to Rotarians Wednesday on aspects of the historical and continuing war in the country. Her highly interesting talk also covered customs, social practices, economic developments, and religious background of citizens.
Economic and political differences were the main reasons for the conflict rather than religion, she said. Different educational standards as seen in public and parochial schools, late industrial development, deep seated fears, dislike of military on the part of both parties were all factors influencing the war, she explained.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 28, 1998
BEAR LAKE STUDENTS SCORE VERY HIGH IN SOME AREAS
The average water in the Bear River Basin snow pack is over 100 percent since the most recent January storms.
Emigrant Summit, elevation 7,390, contains 15.8 inches of snow water equivalent. The average for this time of year is about 14.7 inches. The total precipitation is at 16.9 inches with the average being 17.4 for 97 percent of normal.
