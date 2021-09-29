Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross and Low Net tournament this past week. In the First Flight, Sawyer Jensen finished first gross with a 33 and Chad Christensen was second with a 35. In the net division, Steve Summers was first with a 33, and Dean Blaisdell and Justin Keyes finished tied for second with 34’s. In the Second Flight gross division, Kevin Bybee was first with a 40. Corey Welker was second with a 44. In the net division, Steve Westerberg was first with a 33 and Branden Jensen was second with a 34. Skins were won by Justin Keyes, Eli Jensen, Donna Cunningham, Chad Christensen, Brad Bybee, Steve Westerberg, and Michael Hall.
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Crumbl One-Person Scramble on Saturday, September 25th. In the First Flight, Ronnie Ward was first gross with a 60, and Chad Christensen finished second with a 61. In the net division, Kyle Allen was first with a 53.9, and Jed Miles finished second with a 56.6. In the Second Flight gross division, Kade Harris was first with a 65, and Vic Pearson was second with a 66. In the net division, Lance Hemsley was first with a 57.1, and Ken Seelos finished second with a 57.6. In the Third Flight gross division, Mo Loveday finished first with a 64, and Ryan Degn was second with a 69. In the net division, David Kress was first with a 56.4, and Zach Allen was second with a 58.7. In the Fourth Flight gross division, Justin Keyes was first with a 70, and Stony Burke was second with a 73. In the net division, Mike Frandsen finished first with a 57.8, and Corey Welker was second with a 58.8. In the Fifth Flight gross division, Pam Anderson was first with a 68, and Kevin Bybee was second with a 74. In the net division, Blair Bingham was first with a 52.4, and Brooks Goody was second with a 53.4.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting a Senior Tournament on Wednesday (corrected), Sept. 29. It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Players 50 and older are eligible and will be playing a forward tee. Players will be flighted by course handicap. The entry fee is $50 for non-members and includes green fee, cart, and entry fee. Call the pro shop at 208-852-2408 to register.