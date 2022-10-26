In Dayton, the regular football season came to a close as West Side rolled over district foe Malad, 60-6 on Friday night.
The Pirates (7-1, 3-1 district) are looking forward to a Friday night playoff home game against Cole Valley Christian, a team from Meridian that comes to town with a 5-3 record.
“We are going into the playoffs healthy," WS head coach Tyson Moser said. "We got Owen Nielsen back, who broke his collarbone the second game of the year. He is a two-way starter for us. We have everyone now, which is about as good as you can ask for going into the playoffs. I think we are finding our identity as a team.”
A trio of West Side running backs cleared the century mark against the Dragons (1-7, 0-4). Parker Moser led the way with just seven carries for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Easton Shurtliff finished with 108 yards on 12 carries and a score. Crew Sage rushed for 106 yards on only four carries and scored once with his feet, while also catching a pass for a TD.
“I don’t remember when we had three backs go over 100 yards in the same game,” coach Moser said. “That’s a good question, but I don’t know when that happened last.”
Parker Moser got the scoring started with TD runs of 23 and 42 in the first quarter. He added 17-yarder at the end of the opening quarter after Malad registered its lone score.
“On two or three of those scoring runs by Parker, I don’t think a person laid a finger on him,” coach Moser said. “He definitely had some guys out there blocking for him, making it look easy. The line was opening some holes for sure.”
West Side added another 23 points in the second quarter to take a 46-6 lead into the break. Sage had a 23-yard run, followed by Parker Moser’s fourth TD scamper, this time from 14 yards out. Shurtliff scored from two yards.
The Pirate defense got into the scoring act with a safety when Aarron McDaniel made a tackle in the end zone.
Back-up quarterback Colby Bowles tossed two TD passes in the third quarter. The first was to Colten Gundersen from 19 yards out. Bowles then hooked up with Sage for a 28-yard TD strike to cap the scoring.
Bowles completed all three of his pass attempts for 56 yards. Starting QB, Eli Brown, was 4 of 11 for 33 yards. Garrett Robinson led in receiving yards with 29 on two catches.
West Side rolled up 503 yards of total offense.
“The game was pretty one sided,” coach Moser said. “... Our goal this game was to gain momentum going into next week. I think we accomplished that.”
Defensively, Jackson Beckstead led the team with seven tackles and a pass break up. Lincoln Henderson made six stops. Sage recovered a fumble for the lone turnover of the game.
