A new high school football rule in Idaho’s 2A classification prevented the Pirates from getting a top five seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, and the motivated three-time defending state champions proceeded to take their frustrations out on Cole Valley Christian.

The sixth-seeded Pirates racked up 463 yards of total offense and went off for 49 points in the opening half on their way to a 61-14 drubbing of the 11th-seeded Chargers in the first round of the 2A state tournament on Friday night at Lyle S. Henderson Field in Dayton.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

