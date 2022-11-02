...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Pirates roll over Cole Valley Christian in football playoffs
A new high school football rule in Idaho’s 2A classification prevented the Pirates from getting a top five seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, and the motivated three-time defending state champions proceeded to take their frustrations out on Cole Valley Christian.
The sixth-seeded Pirates racked up 463 yards of total offense and went off for 49 points in the opening half on their way to a 61-14 drubbing of the 11th-seeded Chargers in the first round of the 2A state tournament on Friday night at Lyle S. Henderson Field in Dayton.
West Side (8-1) would have been seeded first and received a bye under the previous system, which used the season-ending Maxpreps rankings. However, a new rule, pushed by the Boise-area schools, was instituted prior to the 2022-23 academic year, and now the five district champions receive first-round byes and are all seeded in the top five. West Side’s lone loss this fall was to 2A Fifth District rival Bear Lake in overtime. The Bears (7-1) are seeded first.
“We were extremely motivated to show the Boise schools that not only do they not deserve two automatic (bids to state), but they definitely don’t deserve to host. Our kids had a chip on their shoulder and we believe we play a different brand of football in the south. That was on display tonight.”
The Chargers (5-4) blew out their final two opponents of the regular season, but were no match for the Pirates, who scored five touchdowns in the second quarter and took a statement-making 61-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
Easton Shurtliff rushed for 106 and a trio of touchdowns on 10 carries for the Pirates, who got 88 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Parker Moser and three more TDs from Crew Sage. Shurtliff found paydirt with his feet from 2, 12 and 29 yards out, while Moser and Sage each scored twice with their feet and once on passes from Eli Brown. Moser’s TD’s covered 2, 25 and 7 yards, and Sage scored from 3, 14 and 20 yards out.
Brown was very efficient through the air as he completed 9 of 11 passes for 163 yards and the two aforementioned TDs. The Pirates have averaged 43.2 points an outing during their current five-game winning streak and have only allowed 8.4 during that stretch.
This is the third straight year West Side has blown out Cole Valley as the Pirates dispatched of the Chargers by a 50-0 scoreline in 2020 and a 47-14 scoreline in 2021. Cole Valley finished with 218 yards of total offense Friday.
Jackson Beckstead paced the Pirates defensively with eight tackles. Colby Bowles contributed with seven tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. Sage also pounced on a Cole Valley fumble.
Up next for West Side is a quarterfinal showdown with No. 4 Declo. Coach Moser said that game will likely take place Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho. The two teams squared off earlier this season and the Pirates prevailed, 21-6.
