b

Competitors in November’s powerlifting competition at Bear Lake Athletic Club.

 submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s been three weeks since Bear Lake Athletic Club hosted its first ever Powerlifting Competition—the Bear Lake Classic—and we’re still reminiscing on how impressed we are with the community that showed up.

We had 29 competitors: eight women and 21 men. The environment was motivating, with lifters pushing themselves to their limits, while simultaneously cheering and pushing other competitors to reach goals and set new records.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.