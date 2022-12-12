...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Competitors in November’s powerlifting competition at Bear Lake Athletic Club.
It’s been three weeks since Bear Lake Athletic Club hosted its first ever Powerlifting Competition—the Bear Lake Classic—and we’re still reminiscing on how impressed we are with the community that showed up.
We had 29 competitors: eight women and 21 men. The environment was motivating, with lifters pushing themselves to their limits, while simultaneously cheering and pushing other competitors to reach goals and set new records.
As part of the meet, each competitor had the opportunity to earn his or her spot on our “Raising The Bar” board, by lifting a combined minimum weight limit. The following earned their spots in the respective categories:
