It was a good Friday evening for several high school basketball programs from Cache Valley as local teams went 5-2.
The Green Canyon, Ridgeline, Preston and Sky View boys all prevailed, as did the Sky View girls. Meanwhile, the Mountain Crest and Logan boys both lost competitive games.
BOYS
Green Canyon’s first win of the season was a memorable one as it came through with a hard-fought 59-58 triumph over visiting Twin Falls (Idaho). The Wolves (1-2) got a steal and layup from Jaxson Drysdale with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to edge the Bruins (0-1). It was a one- or two-point game at the end of the second, third and fourth quarters.
“Gutsy win for our team tonight,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “We responded to so many moments in the game with toughness. We are getting better and learning quick because of the good teams we have been playing. I thought our bench was huge and our student section was off the charts. They made it a big advantage for us at home.”
Jared Anderson buried four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points for Green Canyon, which got 10 points from Isaac Filimeohala and seven from Owen Odom.
Ridgeline (3-0) trailed by eight points at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Pine View (0-2) by at least seven points in each of the other three quarters en route to a 75-63 victory. The Riverhawks poured in 46 points after halftime.
Luke Sorenson led Ridgeline with 18 points, followed by Grady Workman and Kreyton Jenks with 16 apiece, and Carson Cox with 13. Cox knocked down all seven of his free throws in the fourth quarter for the Riverhawks, who went 15 of 16 from the charity stripe in the game.
“Getting the win tonight required some resilience from our guys,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day. “Pine View played really well and is always a tough, physical team. I challenged the boys to rise to that level of intensity and they did that in the second half. We got a spark from Kreyton Jenks off the bench today that we really needed. I was really pleased with our poise to finish the game, especially at the free throw line.”
Preston (2-0) made a big statement by blowing out visiting Bishop Kelly (0-2) by a 65-40 scoreline. The Indians outscored the Knights 37-14 during the middle two quarters to turn a competitive game into a cakewalk.
Tate Hess paced a balanced Preston offensive attack with 17 points, followed by Druw Jones with 14, Cruz Harris with 10 and Will Hamblin with eight. Jones drained four 3-balls.
“We outrebounded them by 10 and all nine players scored,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “It was a good team effort and everyone contributed.”
Sky View (3-0) took a 16-8 lead into the second quarter against Desert Hills (0-2) and never looked back en route to a 71-37 drubbing of the Thunder. The Bobcats outscored the Thunder in every quarter, including by 12 points in the second.
Logan Deal netted 10 of his team-high 16 points in the opening half for Sky View, which got 15 points from Carter Davis, 11 apiece from Brooks Rigby and Tanner Davis, and seven from Hayden Howell.
“Played as tough as we have all year on defense getting in passing lanes and getting deflections,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Proud of the whole team. They played well. All 10 of them contributed to the win. Had to make adjustments on how the game was being called and proud of how the kids did not get frustrated with that part of the game. I am happy with the progress we are making to this point. Taking it one game at a time.”
Mountain Crest was oh so close to improving to 3-0, but was edged by Cedar, 73-71. All three of the Mustangs’ games have been decided by two points.
Joseph Hunsaker scored seven points in the second and fourth quarters on his way to a team-best 19 points for the Mustangs, who netted 20 points in each of the final two quarters. Oliver Nethercott finished with 14 points for the Mountain Crest, which drained 10 treys and got 12 points from Josh Arnell and seven from Trevis Leiser.
“Man, that was a fun game,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “Cedar came out blazing. They made eight threes in the first half and jumped out on us early. The boys just kept at it. They played really well offensively and made a lot of great plays for each other. Just didn’t go our way tonight, but just a really fun game that we can learn a lot from. Really proud of our guys.”
Logan (3-0) and Woods Cross (3-0) were tied going into the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats outpointed the visitors 27-15 during the final eight minutes of action and were triumphant by a 61-49 scoreline. It was Logan’s first loss of the season.
Justin Anderson and Jordan Child each scored 12 points for the Grizzlies, while Jalen Argyle and Carson Tuft teamed up for 15 points.
“The boys played hard for three quarters,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “Kru Kennington had a great defensive effort tonight. We have to get better at executing down the stretch.”
GIRLS
Sky View came storming back from an eight-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter and earned a hard-fought 54-50 overtime victory over 5A Olympus in its home and season opener. The Bobcats limited the Titans (1-2) to six points in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Radford buried a trio of treys in the first quarter and finished with 19 points for the Bobcats, who got 16 points from Melanie Hiatt and nine from Addey Merrill.
“It was a great first game for us,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Olympus is a tough team with some long, athletic players. As a coaching staff, we were pleased with the way our girls battled all game, especially in the fourth quarter after getting down. Our girls picked it up on defense and took it one possession at a time on offense. In the fourth quarter and overtime, we had some girls step up and knock down some big free throws.”
