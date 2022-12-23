It was the response Bridget Checketts was hoping for from her Pirates after back-to-back closely contested loses to district rivals Malad and Soda Springs a week ago.
West Side's girls basketball team terminated its two-game losing streak with a hard-fought 54-51 road victory over Grace on Tuesday, and then capped off its week with a 47-18 triumph over visiting Logan two days later.
The Lady Pirates (9-3) got off to an outstanding start against the Grizzlies (1-8) as six different players scored during the first quarter and the hosts took a 17-0 lead after eight minutes of action.
"We started off very well, then we started to work on some more things the rest of the game," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said.
It was a balanced offensive effort for West Side, which had seven players contribute with four or more points, led by Julia Jensen's nine. Letti Phillips and Natalie Lemmon chipped in with eight points apiece, followed by Tommi Henderson with seven.
Earlier this week, West Side, ranked fifth in the most recent 2A Coaches Poll, was able to sweep the season series against a good Grace team. The Grizzlies (9-2) are ranked second in the 1A Division I Pool. The Preston boys (8-1), fresh off a 75-65 Wednesday win over visiting Logan, is ranked third in the 4A Coaches Poll.
Ashley Lunt scored all six of her team-high six points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Grizzlies, who got five points from Erika Rose.
The West Side boys were also in action Thursday as the Pirates traveled to Ririe and squared off against one of the top teams in their classification. Ririe (7-1) outscored West Side 19-11 in the third quarter to turn a one-point lead into a nine-point cushion on its way to a 62-50 victory.
The biggest difference in this game was Ririe's 3-point shooting. The Bulldogs, ranked fourth in the 2A Coaches Poll, knocked down 10 3-balls to the Pirates' three. Ririe's only setback so far this season is to a one-loss 3A team in Teton.
"Very good shooting team," WS head coach Tyler Brown said of the Bulldogs. "We were within one (point of them in) the first half and the second half we didn't shoot very well. Give them credit. They hit 10 threes and had us scrambling defensively all night."
Dylan Ralphs netted eight of his 10 points in the first quarter for the Pirates (3-5), who also got 10 points from Eli Brown, nine from Cash Wade, eight from Garrett Robinson and seven from Ivan Campbell.
The West Side girls and boys will both return to action next Thursday as the Pirates will host North Fremont in a doubleheader, starting with the girls at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.