The first game of the new year was a memorable one for the Pirates, much to the delight of head coach Tyler Brown.
West Side sparkled defensively and came from behind to blow out Firth by a 47-27 scoreline in a non-district boys basketball game on Wednesday night in Dayton. In the process, the Pirates exacted a measure of revenge against the Cougars, won on their home court for the first time this season and snapped a four-game losing streak.
“Good to get a win,” said Brown, who team trailed 15-10 midway through the second quarter. “We were 0-3 on our home court and we needed to get one. Proud of the kids for playing hard and starting the new year out with a win. Now hopefully we can use this to have a great second half of the season.”
The Pirates (4-6) scored 12 points during the final four minutes of the opening half to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Dylan Ralphs led the way offensively for West Side with 12 points, followed by eight points from Colby Bowles and Eli Brown, plus seven off the bench from Reddick Graves.
West Side lost to Firth, 43-41, in mid-December on a putback in the waning seconds of the game. The Pirates held the Cougars (7-4) to seven or fewer points in each of the final three quarters in the rematch.
Four other local boys teams were in action Wednesday. Logan rolled to a 69-47 triumph over visiting Northridge, Ridgeline edged Grantsville on the road, 48-47, Green Canyon fell in heartbreaking fashion to visiting Bonneville, 57-56, and Box Elder pulled away from visiting Mountain Crest in the second half and coasted to a 72-44 win.
Logan (8-4) went off for 27 points in the first quarter and never gave 5A Northridge (5-5) a chance to get back in the game. The Grizzlies buried five 3-pointers en route to taking a commanding 27-9 lead after eight minutes of action.
Justin Anderson scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter for Logan, which also got 23 points from Jordan Child, nine from Jalen Argyle and eight from Carson Tuft.
“The team played very well together on the defensive end,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “Happy with everyone that got on the floor.”
Ridgeline (9-2) and Grantsville (10-3) were tied after each of the first two quarters. The Riverhawks took a six-point advantage into the final quarter and made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the defending 3A state runner-ups. Luke Sorenson knocked down a free throw with six seconds remaining to give the visitors what proved to be an insurmountable lead as the Cowboys drained a 35-or-so-foot 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left.
Sorenson paced Ridgeline with 15 points, followed by 10 from Grady Workman and eight from Jagger Francom.
“Man, what a tough, hard-nose game,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “Credit Grantsville. They shot the ball really well and were incredibly tough defensively, but I thought our guys rose to the challenges that were presented and fought through some adversity to come out with a good win to finish the preseason at 9-2. We are really looking forward to a region season that promises to be competitive every night.”
Mountain Crest (5-6) only trailed Box Elder (6-4) by three points at halftime, but the Bees outscored the Mustangs at a 41-16 clip during the final 16 minutes of action. Hunter Pugmire netted 12 points for Mountain Crest, while Joseph Hunsaker chipped in with 10.
Jackson McKee finished with 17 points for the 5A Bees, who improved to 2-1 against teams from Cache Valley this season. Box Elder, which got 16 points from Elijah Kersey and 14 from Cooper Stevenson, lost to Sky View and beat Green Canyon.
“Had a good first half, then made too many mistakes against a good team,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We have a lot of weaknesses and they were exposed tonight. I have to do a much better job to get our team ready for these types of games. This one is on me.”
Neither Green Canyon or Bonneville led by more than four points after any of the quarters in a closely contested game in North Logan. The 5A Lakers (4-6) outscored the Wolves (2-8) by a narrow 13-11 margin during the fourth quarter.
Veteran guard Jared Anderson drained seven 3-balls on his way to a game-high 32 points for the Wolves. Anderson netted eight or more points in three of the quarters, including 13 in the third.
GIRLS GAMES
Two valley teams were in action Wednesday night and each struggled to score. Logan lost at 5A Woods Cross, 63-11, and Preston dropped a district game at home to Pocatello, 59-24.
At Woods Cross, the Grizzlies (1-10) could only muster four points in the first half. The Wildcats (8-2) turned a 15-2 lead after the first quarter into a 27-4 lead at the break.
Logan more than doubled its offensive output in the third quarter, but Woods Cross nearly matched its first half. The Wildcats took a 50-9 lead into the final quarter.
Five Grizzlies scored in the game with Onyx Kennington leading the team with three points.
At Preston, the Lady Indians (1-9, 0-1) had the kind of start they wanted against the Thunder (8-5, 1-0). It was the second half that was Preston’s undoing.
“We did so good in the first half,” Preston head coach Kamille Kunz said. “We held strong defensively. I’m so proud of the girls. They executed our game plan of ‘no points in the paint.’ The second half we could not keep up with their outside game. Pocatello moved the ball and shot the three very well.”
The Indians held a 9-8 lead after the first quarter and only trailed 24-17 at halftime. But like the coach said, Preston struggled mightily in the second half, getting outscored 35-7.
“Pocatello is a great team,” Kunz said. “This was a big game for us. We felt it tonight, we know we can bring the effort. We need it for all four quarters.
Emma Kunz led Preston with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
The Thunder had eight girls score and made eight 3-pointers.
—
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report
