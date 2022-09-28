WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet.
They certainly are alive now and running strong.
For the first time since 2003, Logan got to raise the trophy, and there may even have been some tears shed by the coaching staff. The Grizzlies ran well as a pack to win the nine-team meet Wednesday evening at the American West Heritage Center.
“We are all very excited,” Logan assistant coach Emily DePriest said. “It’s so fun to see their happiness and their hard work pay off. They have worked really hard and wanted this for a long time.”
The Grizzlies finished with 48 points. The top Logan runner was Trey Davidson, who finished fifth in 17 minutes, 18 seconds.
“Logan High has really been dealing with a lot lately,” Davidson said. “Our sports teams have been getting a lot of hate. Getting this win in cross country is big for Logan High morale.”
Logan’s top five runners — who count toward the team score — were among the top 13 finishers. That propelled the Grizzlies to first over second-place Box Elder, who had 63 points.
“Trey is probably our strongest runner,” DePriest said. “But not very far back is Jacob (Anderson) and Tyler (Ward), and Sam (Lorimer) is coming back.”
Preston was third with 71 points, followed by Sky View (89), Mountain Crest (141), Ridgeline (158), Green Canyon (162), Bear River (197) and Malad (207).
Individually, Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston crushed the field. The Bobcat senior and Preston’s Luke Visser separated from the rest of the runners early. Crookston then proceeded to pull away after a mile and ran alone for most of the race, crossing the finish line in 16:30, 28 seconds ahead of Visser.
“I would have loved a sub 5:20 pace the whole time, but that didn’t happen,” said Crookston, who placed second at this race last year. “The hill here is tough, especially the second time around. ... I kept pushing, but I did slow down the third mile.”
Crookston finished third at a big meet Saturday in Boise, Idaho, so his legs were not fully recovered. But most of the runners Wednesday had also run at that meet.
“My goal today was first place,” Crookston said. “So, I achieved that, but it was rough. My quads are feeling it.”
Having earned all-state accolades last year, Crookston is aiming to finish the season strong.
“I haven’t quite beat the pace that I did last year,” Crookston said. “I’ve gotten close. I would like to do that before state.”
Davidson tried to stay with Crookston, but backed off a bit. The junior was happy to see teammates close behind.
“My goal is still to be the best in the region,” Davidson said. “Isaiah is definitely strong and I have respect for him. My goal was to run as hard as I could. ... It’s good to stick together as a team.”
Helping the Grizzlies claim first were Christian Smith (8th, 17:29), Jacob Anderson (10th, 17:40), Tyler Ward (12th, 17:49) and Sam Lorimer (13th, 17:50).
“We are a young team and have had a lot of kids show up and work hard since the summer practices,” DePriest said. “They are killing it this year. ... I am a little surprised today because we went to the Bob Firman (in Boise) and raced Saturday. It was a quick turn around, but they all showed up and gave it their best. We are very proud of them.”
Mountain Crest’s Hyrum Staffanson was third, crossing in 17:08. Fellow Mustang Caden Bradshaw was 11th in 17:45.
Box Elder had two runners in the top six. Jackson Healy was fourth in 17:11, and Michael Sabin was sixth in 17:21.
Preston also had three runners in the top nine. Joining Visser was Ty Robertson in seventh in 17:23 and Tristan Lyon in ninth in 17:38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.