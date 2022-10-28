region cross country BOYS

Logan's Trey Davidson (250) edges Bear River's David Bourgeous at the finish line for fourth place in the Region 11 cross country championship Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Utah State.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The back-to-back region champion Bear River boys headed to the state finals on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Salt Lake City, where they finished seventh overall in the 13-team field and second best among Region 11 schools.

After narrowly defeating Logan in the region championship race the week before, the Bears finished just behind the Grizzlies at the Regional Athletic Complex in Rose Park.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.