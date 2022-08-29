SMITHFIELD — A week ago in the Region 11 opener, the Bobcats were nipping at the tail feathers of the Riverhawks.
Monday Sky View caught the perennial region leaders and passed Ridgeline. It was Green Canyon’s day to host at Birch Creek Golf Course as the two schools share it as home base, but it was the Bobcats who were wearing big smiles at the end of the day.
“I’m proud of my boys,” SV head coach Devin Saunders said. “... We finally caught Ridgeline, and it feels good. When we were only four shots back (last week), I think my boys finally realized how close they were to Ridgeline. We wanted to protect our home course.”
Once again a host of Bobcats were among the top individuals — the top four scores caught toward the team score, while the top 12 scores earn points toward all-region honors awarded at the end of the season. Five Sky View golfers were among the top nine scores as the Bobcats finished with a 296.
“This is a very consistent team and the deepest team I’ve seen at Sky View,” Saunders said. “We have a lot of upperclassmen putting in a lot of work. They have been working together, and that’s really cool to see. ... All eight of my varsity players can go out and shoot in the 70s.”
Ridgeline took second with a 303. Riverhawk head coach Sam Lindley knew it was going to be close and after some of his boys struggled, declared it would take a miracle to win on Monday. That didn’t happen.
Rounding out the team scores were Green Canyon in third at 313, followed by Logan (336), Mountain Crest (350) and Bear River (360).
Medalist honors went to Sky View’s Hayden Howell. The senior carded a 3-under-par 69.
“It was a great round, hit the ball pretty well,” Howell said. “My putting was great on the back nine, but a little frustrating on the front nine. Overall, a really good round.”
Howell was the lone golfer to come in under par. Ridgeline’s Zach Skinner was at even par with a 72 to claim second individually.
“I hit a lot of good putts and they just didn’t go in,” Skinner said. “I had a lot of lip outs. It was a pretty boring round. I hit a lot of shots close to the hole and just lipped out a ton of putts. I hit good putts, they just didn’t go in.”
Howell was excited to see his teammates do well in the second region outing of the season. Simon Johnson tied for third with a 73, while Peyton McKay was fifth at 75. Mason Walker came in eighth with a 78, and freshman Miles Cromwell, who was in the last group finishing, put the cherry on top with a 79, tying for ninth.
“Almost our whole team placed top 15 (last week), so I feel like we are deep,” Howell said. “It’s going to help us down the stretch against Ridgeline. I’m glad to see those younger guys make some noise.”
Howell lipped out some putts on the front nine, but was still able to record five birdies. His wedge shots were giving him chances for birdies, so the senior was encouraged by that aspect of his game. His driver was also working and he almost drove the par-4 15th green.
“Playing here, you need to have the right mindset,” Howell said. “You just have to see shots and hit shots and hopefully the good shots will come.”
The Riverhawks also had five golfers among the top nine scores, but just weren’t low enough to contend with the Bobcats this time out. Following Skinner were Beckham Johansen and Miles Stokes tying for sixth at 76. Kyler Jones and Tyler Jackman tied for ninth with 79s.
“As a team, we have not played our best,” Skinner said. “I know I have not played my best. Region has started off a little slow for us.”
Skinner recorded three birdies, which he needed with some three-putts and one double bogey as he hit out of bounds on 15. He enjoys playing at Birch Creek.
“I hit my driver pretty good,” Skinner said. “I let the big dog eat and let my ball speed show that I was here to play.”
Green Canyon was led by Sam Ballingham (74, tied for third) and Carson Shakespear (79, tied for ninth).
The Grizzlies were led by freshman Gabe Taylor (79, tied for ninth).
Karsten Buttars shot an 80 to lead Mountain Crest.
Bear River was led by Ryker Bennett with an 83.