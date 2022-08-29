Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SMITHFIELD — A week ago in the Region 11 opener, the Bobcats were nipping at the tail feathers of the Riverhawks.

Monday Sky View caught the perennial region leaders and passed Ridgeline. It was Green Canyon’s day to host at Birch Creek Golf Course as the two schools share it as home base, but it was the Bobcats who were wearing big smiles at the end of the day.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you