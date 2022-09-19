Switching up the tees may have gotten in the heads of some golfers Monday at the Logan River Golf Course.
A week ago the Region 11 boys hit from the blue tees at the River. In the most recent tournament, they moved to the black tees. Plus, some wind at the beginning made it a little tricky as well.
“I didn’t know we would be playing off the black tees coming in,” Sky View’s Hayden Howell said. “I feel like the black tees are easier for a longer hitter like myself. It just depends, but I like playing from further back. ... It was a little windy at the very beginning, but towards the end it was cool and not hot.”
Howell was one of just a handful of golfers that went lower than a week ago. Medalist Beckham Johansen did as well. The Riverhawk senior was the top individual by two strokes with a 1-over par 72.
“It was pretty good today,” Johansen said. “I didn’t make huge mistakes like I usually do, until the last hole when I doubled that.”
Sky View was the lone team to post a lower team score the second time around at Logan River, but it was not enough. Ridgeline once again came out on top, just a few strokes higher than a week ago with a 303. The Bobcats turned in a 309 — five strokes better than last week.
“It was kind of tough today because we played from the pro tees and the wind was blowing about 14-15 miles an hour, which is tough on high school golfers,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said.
Green Canyon held down the third spot with a 325. The Wolves were followed by Logan (344), Bear River (354) and Mountain Crest (358).
Five Bobcats were among the top nine scores, while the Riverhawks had a three go low. Ridgeline’s trio were low enough to power the region leaders to another team win.
“Miles (Stokes) played well today,” Lindley said. “I was very proud of him, as well as the other boys.”
Joining Johansen were Zach Skinner, who tied for second with Howell with a 74, and Miles Stokes, who tied for fourth with a 77. Kyler Jones and Tyler Jackman were just outside the top individuals with 80s.
“We have a strong team and our younger guys are really good,” Johansen said.
Johansen began on No. 16 and had four birdies during his round. With the exception of the double bogey on No. 15, the senior stayed away from them most of the day enabling him to go lower Monday than the previous week.
“The black tees made it a little harder on certain holes, but on others it wasn’t too big of a difference,” Johansen said. “... It’s a good feeling to be interviewed, it’s been more than a year.”
“Beckham has had kind of a rough summer,” Lindley said. “Beckham won our first tournament as a freshman. ... He was a grinder today. He got after it early and stayed after it all day. I was proud of him.”
Howell was joined by freshman Miles Cromwell (77, tied for fourth), Eli Jensen (79, tied for ninth), Simon Johnson (79, tied for ninth) and EJ Miller (79, tied for ninth).
“We have Dillan (Karren) playing through some pain and hopefully he can help us out the next few matches,” Howell said. “It’s also good to see some of our younger guys coming through with lower scores. It’s awesome to see our freshman Miles Cromwell shooting a 77. Good for him.”
Howell felt he was hitting it well off the tee most of the day, keeping in the fairway most of the day. He had two birdies and many pars during his round.
“Tee shots were really strong today, last week that was my problem,” Howell said. “That was nice to see and putts were falling.”
The Bobcat senior got a bit aggressive on his last three holes, saying the adrenaline was pumping.
“I tried to force a few putts,” Howell said.
Like the other golfers, Howell is trying to peak at the right time.
“Usually toward the end of the season I climb and peak,” Howell said.
The Wolves were led by Sam Ballingham and Oliver Adams as that duo both carded rounds of 78 to tie for seventh individually. Gabe Taylor led the Grizzlies with a 79, good enough to finish in a four-way tie for ninth. Bear River was led by Ryker Bennett, who tied for fourth with a 77. Joseph Hunsaker and Harper Walker were the top Mustangs as they both turned in 88s.
Region 11 action concludes its regular season on Thursday at the Logan Golf & Country Club. Ridgeline has a pretty good grip on first, while Sky View and Green Canyon are battling for second.
VOLLEYBALL
It took eight minutes to finish off a match that started last Tuesday in Hyrum.
The power went out midway through the third set with Mountain Crest hosting Sky View in both schools Region 11 opener. The Bobcats made the bus ride south Monday to finish off the match.
“Driving back to Mountain Crest almost a week later was crazy,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “Now we just focus on the next match tomorrow with Ridgeline.”
When the lights went out, Sky View held a 15-14 lead in the third after winning the first two sets. It stayed tight the rest of the way Monday with the Bobcats staying in front to win in three (25-19, 25-18, 25-23).
“That was one of the craziest ways to get a win we have ever had to do,” Sorensen said. “We stayed focused on starting strong and to win in three. We did not want to give Mountain Crest any momentum. They are a good team with a lot of talent.”
The win keeps the Bobcats perfect on the season at 14-0 and 2-0 in league play. The Mustangs drop to 3-11 and 0-2.
The Bobcats were led by Melanie Hiatt with 14 kills as she hit .259, passed 2.1 and also had a team-best 11 digs. Brynn Hart had 26 assists, five digs, three blocks and two aces, while Ella Bingham had three blocks and four kills. Ryen Smith and Anna Reese each had seven kills, while Smith added nine digs.