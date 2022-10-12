It’s going to take a big day for a Region 11 team to try and capture the 4A title in boys golf.
It would also take a monumental collapse from Crimson Cliffs. The Mustangs came out and made a statement Tuesday in the first round of the 4A Boys High School State Championship, which is being played at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane.
Crimson Cliffs, who has many state titles in the sport but lost to Ridgeline in a playoff last year, finished with a team score of 385, which is 3-under-par as a team. Three of the top four individuals were Mustangs.
Desert Hills is in second at 301, while Region 11 champion and defending state champion Ridgeline is in third at 310, just one stroke ahead of Sky View at 311.
“The course was in good shape, we just couldn’t make any putts,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “We are lucky to be in third place as bad as we played as a team.”
Rounding out the field after the Bobcats were Cedar (313), Dixie (313), Snow Canyon (317), Green Canyon (325), Hurricane (325), Logan (344), Bear River (347), Pine View (360) and Mountain Crest (386).
Trailing Crimson Cliffs by 25 strokes is a pretty big hill for the Riverhawks, while the Bobcats are 26 strokes out of first. However, the top two Region schools could be in contention for second.
“We have a lot of ground to make up tomorrow to make any noise.” Lindley said.
Boston Bracken turned in a 6-under-par 66 for the Mustangs to take the individual lead. Teammate Lincoln Markham is one stroke back at 5-under-par 67. Ridgeline’s Zach Skinner is tied with another Crimson Cliffs player for fourth with a 1-over-par 73. Skinner, who was the Region 11 Player of the Year, was the top golfer from the region on the first day at state. The senior is also the defending 4A medalist.
“Zach played great on the front, but struggled on the back,” Lindley said. “We had some boys play better on the back nine.”
Beckham Johansen turned in the second-best score for the Riverhawks with a 78 to tie for 16th. Griff Simmons is tied for 21st (79) and Tyler Jackman is tied for 29th (80). Each school has six athletes and counts four scores.
The Bobcats had their top four in the top 16. Eli Jensen carded a 77 to lead the way and is tied for 12th. Simon Johnson, Miles Cromwell and Hayden Howell are each tied for 16th with 78s.
Green Canyon was led by Sam Ballingham with a 79, which is tied for 21st. The Wolves, who are tied for eighth, have usually finished strong at state.
Gabe Taylor turned in the best score for Logan with a 77 to tie for 12th. Bear River’s Ryker Bennett is tied for ninth with a 79. The top Mountain Crest golfer was Jaxon Murray, who is tied for 59th with a 91.
