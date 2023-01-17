Support Local Journalism

An impressive second-half rally by the Grizzlies threatened to derail the Bobcats, but to the delight of head coach Kirk Hillyard, they didn't panic.

Instead, Sky View picked up its intensity on defense, got the job done at the free throw line and pulled out a 62-52 win over Logan in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at Grizzly Den. The Bobcats were able to slam the door courtesy of a 8-2 run after the Grizzlies whittled a once 20-point deficit to four midway through the fourth quarter.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

