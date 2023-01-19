MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley.
The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
Riverhawk senior forward Luke Sorenson, who averages 17.2 points per game, was just 1 of 2 from the field for two points. Junior forward Jagger Francom was just 2 of 4 from the field for seven points. A large Ridgeline crowd watched their Hawks finish 13 of 35 shooting (37 percent) with 20 turnovers. The only noise by the game’s end came from the Bobcats students, who gleefully chanted “this is our house” from the second deck.
"A lot of people here, a lot of kids, a lot of students, it’s a fun high school atmosphere,” Sky View coach Kirk Hillyard said. “I thought defensively we did a really good job tonight limiting their big guys. They thrive off them and I thought we did a good job limiting Sorenson and Francom’s touches with our defensive game plan.”
Senior forwards Brooks Rigby and Logan Deal deserve much of the credit, not only keeping the Ridgeline guards from reaching their big men down low, but also keeping them away from second-chance opportunities on the glass.
When Sorenson did get the ball, he was immediately double or triple teamed, but most the time the Riverhawks guards just glanced down low, then opted to swing the ball over to another guard. This was largely ineffective for the hosts as they shot 27 percent from the field in the first half and mustered just 17 points.
“They are two great players, Jagger and Luke,” Deal said. “So, we knew Brooks and I were going to have our work cut out for us today. And we focused the past couple of days on making sure we're trying to slow them down, you know, and that comes with boxing out, not letting them get second-chance points and three quartering, getting around and making sure that they can’t enter (the ball) in so easily.”
Forcing turnovers and running off of rebounds, the Bobcats managed to facilitate enough offense against the lengthy Hawks to open up the game in the second quarter. To close the half, junior guard Tanner Davis got going, burying a 3-ball, dashing in the lane for a layup, then getting an easy layup off a turnover to help give his team a 31-17 lead at the break.
The momentum carried into the third quarter, with senior Carter Davis knocking down back-to-back floaters, and Deal reaping the rewards of the guards’ attack with three open buckets down low.
Deal finished 9 of 9 from the field for 19 points, Tanner Davis was 7 of 13 shooting for 16 points, and the Bobcats shot 24 of 44 (55 percent) from the field.
“I think they were pretty concentrated on Tanner, trying to keep in front of him and so when we set ball screens with Tanner, it opened up some things for other guys moving the ball,” Deal said. “But I think a lot of our points came when we just got the ball out and pushed a little bit.”
Trailing 43-28 to open the fourth quarter, Ridgeline tried to rally. Carson Cox, who led the hosts with 17 points on 6 of 13 shooting, hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 51-41 with 2:20 remaining. But a breakaway one-handed slam from Tanner Davis, followed by a 3-pointer from No. 1 iced the game away, and the Bobcats bussed back up to Smithfield in cruise control of the region.
“This is a big statement to make. Ridgeline is a great team and it's a tough environment to play in,” Deal said. “So, to walk in here and come out with a victory is huge, and it builds a lot of momentum. But we know no matter who it is, any given night in this region anybody can be anybody, so we got to carry same mentality that we came in tonight with into the next games.”
OTHER GAMES
In other Region 11 action, Logan came from behind to beat Green Canyon by a 81-76 scoreline at home, while Bear River held off visiting Mountain Crest, 55-52. Also, Preston hosted district rival Century and coasted to a 69-50 victory.
It was a shootout at times at Grizzly Den as Green Canyon knocked down 11 3-points and Logan nine. The Grizzlies (10-6, 2-1) scored at least 21 points in three of the four quarters, while the Wolves (3-11, 0-3) racked up at least 17 points in every quarter.
"It was a great game with a lot of energy in the gym tonight," LHS head coach Mitchell Arygle said. "The boys really locked down in the third (quarter) and erased a 12-point deficit to take the lead. The fourth (quarter) was back and forth with some great stops near the end for Logan to secure a hard-fought win."
Four players scored in double figures for Logan, led by Justin Anderson's 27 points. Anderson was consistent as he netted at least five points in every quarter. Jordan Child came through with 12 of his 23 points in the third quarter for the Grizzlies, who got 14 points from Jalen Argyle and 11 from Carson Tuft.
Jared Anderson drained 10 of 11 free throws during the final eight minutes of action on his way to a game-high 28 points for Green Canyon, which got 12 points from Mitch Larson — all on shots from beyond the arc — and nine apiece from Owen Odom, Kyran Hoffman and Isaac Filimoehala.
It was tied heading into the final quarter in Garland, but the Bears were narrowly able to win the quarter, 17-14. Bear River (10-5, 1-2) buried all five of its fourth-quarter free throws, while Mountain Crest (7-8, 1-2) went 2 for 5 from the charity stripe in the quarter, and that obviously loomed large.
Oliver Nethercott eclipsed the 20-point barrier for the third time in as many region contests as he poured in 22 points for the Mustangs. Joseph Hunsaker chipped in with nine points, followed by Kaden Hess with eight and Rigdon Anderson with seven.
"Played hard, just had too many mistakes at the wrong time," MC head coach Chandler Smith said. "Bear River plays hard and it's a hard place to play, so you gotta give them credit. We just gotta learn from this and bounce back fast."
Bridger Barfuss led the Bears with 15 points, while Denver Reese and Kyver Jensen teamed up for 22 points.
Meanwhile, Preston (12-4, 1-1) was able to double up Century (6-10, 0-2) in the opening quarter and never really looked back. The Indians took a 20-10 lead into the second quarter and extended it to 16, 37-21, at the half.
Kade Lords paced Preston with 14 points, immediately followed by Druw Jones with 13 points, Cam Hobbs with 12, Tate Hess with 10 and Kaden Larsen with 10 off the bench. Wil Hamblin scored all seven of his points in the first quarter for Preston, which will now look to get revenge against Blackfoot on Friday night on the road.
"I thought our defense was solid in the first half and we didn't give them a lot of good looks," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "We had great balance. Five guys scored in double figures. Good team effort and a big conference win. Tough game at Blackfoot tomorrow."
---
Herald Journal sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
