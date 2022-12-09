A ferocious one-two punch of senior guard Justin Anderson and junior forward Jordan Child is bringing The Den to life.
On Friday night, the Logan high duo was on full display.
Anderson and Child combined for 44 points, and the Grizzlies mauled their latest victim, Century (Idaho), 68-47, to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Anderson, a smooth facilitator who created several open looks near the basket throughout the night, finished 9 of 14 from the field for 21 points. Child went 9 of 14 from the field for 21 points, and he too was aggressive around the rim and made good decisions. Senior Carson Tuft added 12 points.
“I thought I just did a really good job of putting pressure on the rim,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “We thought their teammates did some good things and helped get them open so they could get a head of steam coming down to paint. And those two are very good when they get to do that.”
The Grizz are opening the season with a head of steam, with wins over 5A schools Maple Mountain and Spanish Fork, and now a win over a 4A Pocatello-based school.
It took a moment on Friday to settle into the physicality the Diamondbacks imposed, and Logan trailed 13-11 at the end of the first quarter. But a half-court zone trap, coupled with the play of Anderson and Child, turned the game lopsided in a hurry.
The Grizz forced nine second-quarter turnovers off the press and cashed in on the other end. Leading 24-15, Anderson tore down the court and knocked down a contest floated with contact for an old school 3-point play. Moments later, Child got to the rim for an and-one opportunity of his own. To close out the half, Anderson fed Child in the paint, and Child spun and hit the floater to give his team a comfortable 32-18 lead at the half.
“I was happy with the way we adjusted,” Argyle said. “Century is obviously pretty big and physical, and it looked like it took us a minute to decide what we wanted to do with that. But once we picked up a little bit of a press kids ran, the energy picked up, the defensive intensity picked up.”
In the third quarter, Anderson tallied eight points, and the Grizz went up 48-28, putting the game out of reach. As a team, Logan shot 29 of 51 from the field, while Century was 19 of 48.
As the Grizz turn their attention to the Coach Walker Holiday Classic in St. George, the outlook on the team is high.
“I’m excited for them,” Argyle said. “They’ve set some high goals for themselves. And we also know we have a very difficult region when it comes to that, so we’re trying to play whoever we can to make ourselves better and for the time being, they’ve played very well as a team. We feel like we can have a different kid go off all the time. Justin kind of leads the way for us, but we’ve got some good ball players out there.”
OTHER BOYS GAMES
The other four Cache County teams that played Friday were all competitive, but all lost in the road or at a neutral site. It was the first setback of the season for both Sky View and Ridgeline.
The Bobcats (5-1) tested traditional 5A state power Olympus (4-1) in a game contested at Davis High School before falling, 68-62. Logan Deal and Hayden Howell contributed with 18 points apiece for Sky View, while Carter Davis chipped in with nine. Deal went 8 for 8 from the field, and Howell buried 6 of 9 3-point attempts.
“Darn proud of our guys, how we fought for four quarters,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We led for three quarters of the game and had a stretch where we struggled to score, got down five and fought to tie it again.”
Ridgeline (5-1) came storming back from a 38-25 halftime deficit against 5A Springville by outscoring the hosts 18-4 in the third quarter. However, the Red Devils (5-1) regrouped in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 56-51 win.
Luke Sorensen netted 18 of his game-high 23 points in the middle two quarters for the Riverhawks, who got 14 points from Carson Cox and seven from Zach Skinner.
“Springville came out and really gave it to us in the first 12 minutes,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “They shot a great percentage in the first half and forced us to fight back like crazy. I was proud of our effort in the second half as we battled back and took the lead into the fourth through a lot of defensive grit and toughness. It was disappointing to lose in back-and-forth game down the stretch. We will learn from this and get better. I love this team’s grit and resilience.”
Mountain Crest took a one-point lead into the third quarter against 5A Cedar Valley, but the Aviators outscored the visitors 18-5 in the quarter on their way to a 52-43 victory. Oliver Nethercott finished with all but three of his game-best 22 points in the second and fourth quarters for the Mustangs, who got seven points from Josh Arnell.
“That was a tough game for us,” MC head coach Chandler Smith said. “We couldn’t get much going offensively (and) gave up a lot of easy buckets. This is a good one for us to learn from. Really gutsy performance by Ollie. Really proud of how he responded and fought.”
Green Canyon (1-4) poured in 29 points in the fourth quarter against host Morgan (3-3), but it wasn’t quite enough in a nailbiting 73-71 loss. The Wolves trailed by 14 points heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Jared Anderson went off for 28 points for Green Canyon, which got 14 apiece from Mitch Larson and Isaac Filimoehala. Anderson went 10 for 10 from the free throw line, while Larson drained a trio of treys in the fourth quarter.
“We fought back from being down 20 to have a chance to win in the last minute,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “I’m proud of our players on how we got back in the game. We are a young team learning some tough lessons. Mitch Larson came off the bench and did a great job.”
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
