DAYTON - A lack of effort was certainly not an issue for the Pirates in their second home game in as many nights, but a lack of execution was.
An inexperienced West Side team missed too many shots, committed too many turnovers and gave up too many offensive rebounds in a 39-36 loss to Grace in a non-district boys basketball game Thursday night at the E.L. Bud Elwell Sports Complex.
"None of these kids have had really any varsity experience, so it's going to take us time," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "You know, I'm pleased with the effort. We've just kind of got to slow down when we play the game. A lot of times we had the ball and we turned it back over. ... I knew we might struggle here early on, but the kids are playing hard and once we start hitting our shots and doing better things, hopefully we're going to win a few games."
The Pirates (1-2) scored the first four points of the contest before the Grizzlies (2-1) bounced back with a 7-0 run to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Both teams struggled mightily at times offensively in the first half as the visitors took a 18-14 lead into the locker room.
West Side got as close as 19-18 on a Owen Nielsen layup early in the third quarter, set up by an outstanding hustle play by Colby Bowles, but Grace scored six straight points to push its advantage to seven. The Grizzlies led by as many as 10 points late in the third quarter and a lot of their points were on second-chance opportunities.
Grace had a size advantage and used it to grab a wealth of offensive rebounds.
"Our post players need a little bit of help down there and everybody, all five of them, have got to rebound," Brown said. "We can't just leave early and try to get out and go (in transition). You know, we tried to, but all five of them are going to have to get their butts in there and rebound. And, at times, we looked OK, and other times we didn't look very good at all doing that."
Things were looking pretty bleak for the Pirates, especially in a game where points were at a premium, but they showed some grit. West Side went on a 11-2 spurt spanning the third and fourth quarters to pare its deficit to 35-34. Eli Brown and Dylan Ralphs teamed up for 11 points during that Pirate surge.
The hosts had five opportunities to take the lead during the final four minutes of action, but missed four shots from the field and turned the ball over on their fifth chance. The Grizzlies helped aid the Pirates' cause by going 4 of 11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
"We just made mistakes, too many mistakes," coach Brown said. "They gave us every opportunity to win that thing and we just didn't take it. But we've got to get better and I think we will."
West Side had one final opportunity to extend the game, but missed a decent look from 3-point range in the waning seconds.
Establishing any rhythm offensively has been a struggle for the Pirates in their first two home games as they never netted more than 12 points in a quarter in Wednesday's 52-38 loss to 3A program Marsh Valley. Additionally, West Side never manufactured more than 11 points in a quarter against Grace.
"I wish (these two games) were on the road, though, so our fans didn't have to see it," coach Brown quipped. "But next week we go to Wyoming and we can work some more kinks out hopefully and then hopefully get better over there. We've got three games and then two the next week on the road, so hopefully by the time our fans at home see us again we'll be a lot better team. But I like the effort. Things will start turning our way, I think."
Eli Brown paced the Pirates with eight points against the Grizzlies, followed by Ralphs with seven and Nielsen with six. Reddick Graves came off the bench and scored four big points in the second half for West Side.
Dallon Draper went 6 of 8 from the free throw line on his way to a game-high 10 points for Grace, which got seven points apiece from Ty Gilbert and Tytan Anderson.
West Side only trailed Marsh Valley (2-0) by one point at halftime, 21-20, but the visitors outscored the hosts by a 21-7 count in the third quarter to take control. Crew Sage finished with a team-high seven points for the Pirates, while Ralphs and Hayden Ricks chipped in with six points each.
OTHER THURSDAY GAMES
Sky View held off 5A Bountiful by a 72-71 scoreline on Day 1 of the Northern Utah Shootout late Wednesday night at Davis High School, while Preston lost on the road to reigning Idaho 4A state champion Hillcrest, 84-58.
The Redhawks (1-2) outscored the Bobcats (5-0) 29-17 in the fourth quarter to make things very interesting. Sam Stevenson spearheaded the Bountiful comeback by knocking down four fourth-quarter 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 31 points.
It was another balanced offensive performance from Sky View, which got 19 points from Logan Deal, 17 from Hayden Howell, 15 from Carter Davis and 13 from Tanner Davis. Deal was clutch from the charity stripe as he went 9 of 10, while Howell accounted for five of his team's seven 3-balls.
Next up for Sky View is a showdown against traditional 5A power Olympus (3-1) on Friday evening.
Meanwhile, Preston (4-1) tested a very good Hillcrest (5-0) team in the opening half as it was tied after the first quarter and a nine-point game at the half. The Knights, who already have wins this season over traditionally strong Utah programs Orem, Timpview and Pleasant Grove, pulled away by pouring in 23 or 24 points in each of the final three quarters.
Cam Hobbs went off for 27 of his career-high 29 points in the first three quarters for Preston, which got 11 points from Wil Hamblin and seven from Tate Hess. Hobbs and Hamblin teamed up to drain seven treys.
Four different Hillcrest players contributed with at least 14 points, led by arguably the best pre post player in the Gem State in Isaac Davis, who netted 24 points. The 6-foot-7 junior has scholarship offers from several Division I college programs.
"Had a good start," PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. "The kids battled. ... I thought we fought for two-and-a-half quarters. Second half they got some steals and got rolling and pulled away. They are tough. We will learn from it and get better from it."
