An early first-quarter deficit didn't seem to bother the Grizzlies one bit.
Logan trailed 18-12 following eight minutes of action, but then proceeded to outscore Snow Canyon in each of the final three quarters en route to a 57-50 victory over the defending 4A state champions in a non-region boys basketball game on Thursday afternoon in St. George.
"We came out a little too aggressive and had some tough turnovers," LHS head coach Mitchell Arygle said. "Snow Canyon was really active and got their hands on a lot of balls. The boys settled down and had a good final three quarters. Jordan (Child) did a good job of keeping us in the game until we got things going. It was a good team win."
It was a busy day for the Grizzlies, who returned to the court about four hours after dispatching of the Warriors (5-2) and lost to 5A Bountiful, 79-60. Logan (6-2) and Green Canyon (1-5) are both competing at the Coach Walker Holiday Classic.
"We had too many turnovers and played tired," Argyle said. "The boys have a lot of heart. We will regroup and be ready for a battle tomorrow (afternoon against Dixie)."
Child scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half against Snow Canyon. Justin Anderson finished with 13 points, followed by nine by Jalen Argyle for the Grizzlies, who trailed by one point at the half. Logan limited Snow Canyon to six points in the third quarter.
Child also paced the Grizzlies in scoring against the Redhawks as he contributed with 15 points, followed by Will Parkinson with 10 and Anderson and Argyle with eight apiece. Bountiful (3-3) outscored Logan in every quarter and racked up at least 17 points in every quarter.
In addition to Logan, three other local teams tasted victory Thursday in Preston, Mountain Crest and West Side. Preston blew out Shelley, 65-43, on Day 1 of its own tournament, the Preston Indian Classic, while Mountain Crest traveled to 5A Wasatch and left with a gratifying 59-57 win, and West Side prevailed against Rawlins (Wyoming) by a 53-42 scoreline. The Pirates are playing in a three-day tournament in Wyoming. Meanwhile, Green Canyon lost to Desert Hills, 65-49.
Preston (5-1) outscored Shelley (1-3) in every quarter, although it was a very competitive game at the midway point of the third quarter.
"They cut the lead to 38-34 mid third quarter. We had a good spurt in the second half where we got some stops and got some buckets in transition," said Preston head coach Tyler Jones, whose team outrebounded the Russets, 30-19.
Druw Jones came through with 18 points for the Indians, who got 15 points from Cam Hobbs and nine from Tate Hess. Up next for Preston is a Friday evening showdown against undefeated Grantsville (7-0). The Cowboys were the state runner-ups in Utah's 3A classification a season ago.
The Mustangs (3-4) trailed the Wasps (2-5) by 10 points with three minutes remaining in the contest, but continued to battle and finished very strong. Oliver Nethercott paced Mountain Crest with 14 points, followed by Josh Arnell with 11 and Joseph Hunsaker with nine. The Mustangs went 22 of 27 from the free throw line.
All three of Mountain Crest's wins this season have been by two points. Additionally, the Mustangs have lost two games by a pair of points.
"That was a total team effort," MC head coach Chandler Smith said. "We got in some foul trouble early (and) had to go deep into our bench, and everyone stepped up. The kids found a fire and took off with it, and I couldn't be more proud of every single individual on our team. Happy for the boys. They deserve it."
West Side (2-2) was able to put up a season-high point tally against Rawlins (0-4). Eight different Pirates contributed in the scoring column, led by Cash Wade's 11 points. Dylan Ralphs netted 10 points for West Side, followed by Eli Brown with eight.
"About everyone that played scored," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "We made more shots than the last couple of games. Good to get a win."
Green Canyon took a 14-10 lead into the second quarter against Desert Hills, but the Thunder (3-3) outscored the Wolves in each of the final three quarters, including by 11 points in the second. Kyran Hoffman finished with 13 points for the Wolves, who got nine points from Isaac Filimoehala and eight each from Jared Anderson and Owen Odom.
"We didn't make shots when we had the opportunity," GC head coach Logan Brown said. "We never gave up and we played hard. Our bench did a good job of keeping us in the game when we were in foul trouble."
