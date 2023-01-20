Support Local Journalism

The opportunity to pick up arguably their best victory of the 2022-23 season was there for the taking for the Pirates, but poor shooting at the free throw line ultimately loomed large.

West Side missed 11 free throws in the second half and a veteran Aberdeen squad held on for a 65-60 win in a 2A Fifth District boys basketball game on Friday night in Dayton. The Tigers had their own struggles from the charity stripe as they misfired on seven during the final two quarters, but the visitors made enough to remain undefeated in district play.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

