The opportunity to pick up arguably their best victory of the 2022-23 season was there for the taking for the Pirates, but poor shooting at the free throw line ultimately loomed large.
West Side missed 11 free throws in the second half and a veteran Aberdeen squad held on for a 65-60 win in a 2A Fifth District boys basketball game on Friday night in Dayton. The Tigers had their own struggles from the charity stripe as they misfired on seven during the final two quarters, but the visitors made enough to remain undefeated in district play.
“The kids played hard, just missed too many free throws and couldn’t get enough rebounds at key moments,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Give Aberdeen credit. They are a very good team. (They) made their free throws and did everything they needed to win.”
The Pirates (6-9, 0-3) took a 11-9 lead into the second quarter and extended it to 27-23 at the half. The Tigers (10-4, 3-0) erased their deficit in the hurry, though, on a four-point play early in the third quarter to pull even at 29-29.
There were two ties and three lead changes in the third quarter. Aberdeen took the lead for good on a Seth Hall 3-pointer late in the quarter. The athletic 6-foot-4 senior went off for 16 points of his game-high 28 in the second half. Hall threw down a transition dunk in each half.
Aberdeen’s advantage ballooned to 60-51 in the fourth quarter, but West Side refused to go down without a fight. Three different Pirates scored during a 8-0 surge by the hosts, who pulled to within 60-59 on an offensive rebound bucket by Eli Brown with 50 seconds remaining in the contest.
The Tigers were undaunted, though, as they promptly responded with an old-fashioned three-point play for a two-possession advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.
Garrett Robinson had a big game for the Pirates as he knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points. Dylan Ralphs contributed with nine points for West Side, immediately followed by Cash Wade with eight and Owen Nielsen with seven. This is the first time this season the Pirates scored 60 points in a game.
Indeed, it was an encouraging performance for the Pirates, who hung tough despite giving up too many offensive rebounds to the taller Tigers in the second half.
PRESTON GETS REVENGE
It was sweet revenge for Preston, which traveled to Blackfoot (7-6) and left with a 63-53 triumph. The red-hot Broncos, who had won five or their last six games prior to Friday’s showdown, defeated the Indians by 10 points on the road earlier this month.
Cam Hobbs had a big game for the Indians (13-4) as he poured in 24 points. Hobbs eclipsed the 20-point barrier in the third quarter. Kaden Larsen gave the visitors a big spark off the bench as he finished with 11 points, while Preston post players Tate Hess and Cruz Harris teamed up for 20 points.
Blackfoot limited Preston guard Druw Jones to five points, but the junior buried a huge 3-pointer with less than 90 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to essentially slam the door.
Preston outscored Blackfoot in the first, third and fourth quarters, and led after each of the quarters, although it was a tight game throughout. The Indians gave themselves a little breathing room by winning the final quarter by a 20-14 tally.
Preston held Blackfoot standout 6-4 forward Javonte King, a future Montana State University wide receiver, to eight points.
