It was the exactly the kind of response Tyler Jones was hoping for from his Indians after they lost to juggarnaut Hillcrest last Thursday.
Preston bounced back from its setback to the defending 4A state champions by putting together three well-rounded performances on back-to-back-to-back days. Preston used a 7-1 run late in the first quarter to take the lead for good en route to a 71-58 victory over Bear River in Saturday afternoon's championship game of the Preston Indian Classic.
"It was tough going up the Hillcrest and they got us pretty good, and our heads were down a little bit, but this weekend having three games in three days, I thought each day we played a little better and are kind of getting our confidence back," Jones said. "And it was a good weekend. I thought we had some good team wins and had a lot of people step up throughout the weekend."
In the process, the Indians won their annual tournament for the first time in four seasons. Preston, which beat Shelley and Grantsville by a combined 52 points in its first two tourney games, lost to Jerome and Sky View, respectively, in the finals the previous two years.
A back-and-forth first quarter featured four ties and four lead changes before Preston (7-1) pulled ahead on a Cruz Harris hook shot with about 90 seconds remaining in the quarter. Druw Jones then outscored Bear River 5-1 during the final 61 seconds of the quarter to give the Indians a 22-16 advantage. Six different Preston players contributed in the scoring column during the first eight minutes of action.
"They came out aggressive," Jones said of Bear River. "I think they had their three bigs in there --- 6-6, 6-6, 6-5 --- and they ran a zone, and we were able to move the ball and get some good shots and got off to a good start."
That momentum carried over into the second quarter as four different players scored during a 11-0 Preston surge to give the hosts a commanding 35-19 advantage. To their credit, the Bears (6-3) continued to battle back and held the Indians scoreless during the final four-plus minutes of the half. Bear River netted nine straight points to pare its deficit to 35-28 at the half.
The Bears got as close as five points on two occasions early in the third quarter before the Indians went on a 8-2 spurt to give themselves some breathing room. Preston led by at least seven points the rest of the way, including by as many as 16 on a memorable 3-point play by Cam Hobbs in the fourth quarter. Hobbs also came through with an athletic and-on play by finishing with his left hand in the first quarter.
Preston's balanced offensive attack was paced by Druw Jones, who scored 10 points in the first half and nine in the second on his way to a season-high 19 points. The junior drained a trio of treys and went 8 of 9 from the free throw line en route to his third straight double-digit scoring output. No. 5 finished with 18 points against Shelley and 11 against Grantsville.
"It felt good," Druw Jones said. "I'd been struggling the past few games and it was finally good to get back into a groove a little bit. My teammates were finding me and we were able to get some momentum, and it helped us win the game."
Tate Hess got in foul trouble in the first quarter, but scored 10 of his 12 points after halftime for the Indians. All six of the senior's baskets were within five feet of the hoop as the hosts passed the ball very well Saturday.
"Just making that extra pass (was big)," coach Jones said. "That's one thing I think we're getting at. They're starting to gel and figure each other out and be unselfish, making that extra pass, giving up a good shot for a great shot. And that's what good teams do and we're going in the right direction."
Cruz Harris filled in very well down low for the 6-foot-7 Hess as he netted eight of his 12 points before halftime. Hobbs chipped in with eight points for Preston, as did fellow guard Kaden Larsen, who came in off the bench.
"I felt really good about that," Druw Jones said of the balanced scoring an unselfish play. "We have six or seven guys that can all score. We don't really have to rely on one or two guys to score all of our points because all of us kind of chip in and do our part, and I think that's why we've been winning games so far is because we're playing well as a team."
Standout guard Kyver Jensen looked sharp for the Bears as he finished with 18 points, followed by Gehrig Marble with 13 and Denver Reese with 12. Marble buried three shots from downtown, while the 6-6 Marble showcased some strong post moves. Jensen scored 19 and 15 points during Bear River's first two games of the tournament.
"It was a very good test for us... and, yeah, they're very good," Druw Jones said of the Bears. "They're physical and they're scrappy, and they tried to speed us up, so we kind of had to change the way we played a little bit and figure it out as we went. And I think it was really good for us to have to play physical and fast like that."
This was the second of five straight contests for Preston against opponents from the Beehive State. Preston will host Logan this coming Wednesday, square off against Mountain Crest on the road the following Wednesday and host 6A Syracuse two days later.
