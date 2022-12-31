...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches through Monday morning with locally higher amounts
possible near the Utah/Idaho border.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The area will see periods of winter driving
conditions. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow amount forecast for this area is
more uncertain than usual as it is highly dependent on the time
when rain changes over to snow. Regardless, the snow will result
in dangerous travel conditions as it falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Prep boys hoops: Riverhawks earn 2nd blowout win of week
Another strong defensive performance in the first half was more than enough for the Riverhawks to enter the new year with a lopsided victory.
Ridgeline limited Juan Diego to 14 points during the opening 16 minutes of action and coasted to a 67-47 win over the host Soaring Eagle in a non-region boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon in Draper.
Ridgeline held Timpanogos to 10 first-half points and dispatched of the Timberwolves by 24 points two days prior to its game against Juan Diego.
"The boys continued to play really well on the defensive end of the floor," Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. "Our defense gave ourselves an opportunity to get out and run and build a lead. Then in the second half, the continued ball movement and teamwork on the offensive end helped us close out the game against a good Juan Diego team. I am looking forward to finishing the preseason schedule at Grantsville (next) Tuesday."
The Riverhawks (8-2) outscored the Soaring Eagle (7-5) 18-6 in the first half and never looked back. Ridgeline extended its advantage to 16 points at halftime and netted at least 15 points in three of the four quarters.
It was a balanced offensive effort for the Riverhawks, who had five athletes score in double figures. Luke Sorenson outscored Juan Diego 10-6 by himself in the first quarter on his way to a game-high 20 points. Grady Workman chipped in with 12 points, immediately followed by Carson Cox, Kreyton Jenks and Jagger Francom with 11 apiece.
Francom, a 6-foot-9 center, and Jenks each knocked down a trio of 3-pointers as the Riverhawks buried 10 3-balls as a team. It was a career-high point tally for Jenks, while Francom saw his first extended action since spraining his ankle in a 18-point victory over visiting Bingham on Dec. 13. Francom drained all of his treys after halftime.
