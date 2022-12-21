Early foul trouble for standout big man Tate Hess was a potential stumbling block for the Indians, but they were undaunted.
Preston went on 12-0 first-quarter run with Hess sitting on the bench and coasted to a 75-65 victory over visiting Logan in a non-region boys basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Indians scored seven unanswered points earlier in the quarter and took a commanding 24-7 lead after eight minutes of action. That lead ballooned to 23 points at halftime and remained essentially in double figures the rest of the way, although the Grizzlies refused to fold after a rough opening two quarters.
“Great first half,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said in a radio interview with 1340 KACH. “I thought we came out motivated and focused. Kind of got up big there and then, unfortunately, third quarter they come out really focused and ready to play after getting down. And we kind of came out … not ready to go and they came out (and scored) nine quick points, and it changes everything. They have the momentum, they have confidence and we struggled there in the second half. (We) never really got going and give them credit. They never went away and they kept battling.”
The Grizzlies went off for 19 points during the first five minutes of the third quarter to match their scoring output from the entire first half. Logan didn’t knock down any 3-pointers in the opening quarter, but six in the second, including four in the third quarter.
Nevertheless, Preston was able to score consistently enough after halftime to keep Logan at bay. The Indians pushed their lead back up to 19 on a Will Hamblin 3-ball early in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies did pull within nine points on one occasion, but it was in the final minute of the contest.
“We have to put together 32 minutes of good basketball,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said. “This group has a lot of heart and made a game out of it, but we are looking for 32 minutes of good basketball.”
Preston was unconscious from the perimeter in the first half as it drained seven of its first 10 shots from downtown. Druw Jones went 6 for 6 from beyond the arc on his way to a season-high 25 points. The junior has scored 18 or more points in three of Preston’s last four games.
The hosts ended up sinking 10 treys.
“We needed each one of them, but they’re a good team,” coach Jones said. “You know, they were 7-3 and have some great wins, and I knew they’d be a tough challenge. … Our defense was excellent in that first half, but second half we gave up 46 points and we’re not going to beat anybody if we do that. So, we’ve got to be locked up for four quarters and not 16 minutes.”
Cam Hobbs scored all 11 of his points in the first half for Preston, while Hess netted eight of his 11 after halftime. Kade Lords and Cruz Harris chipped in with eight points apiece for the Indians, who extended their winning streak over the Grizzlies to nine.
Jordan Child finished with 16 points for Logan, followed by 15 points from Jalen Argyle, 13 from Carson Tuft, nine from Justin Anderson and eight from Sidon Abai. Tuft, Child and Argyle all came through with double-digit scoring outputs in the second half alone.
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Green Canyon (2-7) blew out visiting Park City (3-4), a 5A program, by a 64-37 scoreline, while Sky View fell in overtime on the road to 5A Murray, 66-60.
It was a breakthrough performance for the Wolves, who took care of business on both sides of the court and got 16 points from Kyran Hoffman, 14 from Mitch Larson and 13 from Jared Anderson.
“We did a really good job of playing team defense and sharing the ball on offense, and tonight really was an opportunity to show the progress we’ve been making by playing really good teams in the preseason," GC head coach Logan Brown said.
Logan Deal led the way offensively for the Bobcats (9-2) with 18 points — two on a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter to half force overtime. Tanner Davis blocked a shot in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter and chipped in with 17 points for Sky View, which got 12 points from Carter Davis and Brooks Rigby.
Chudi Anosike poured in 28 points for the Spartans (3-4).
“It was a dog fight for four quarters and all of overtime,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “We had spurts of good defense, but did not play four quarters on defense. We need to be better. We will be better as coaches to have them ready to play a full game. We missed some costly free throws and rounds. We had a four-point lead and then allowed them to score on six straight possessions. We will get better and bounce back.”
