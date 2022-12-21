Cruz Harris

Preston forward Cruz Harris, guarded by Bear River’s Heath Brown, grabs the rebound and preps to go back up for a shot last Saturday in the championship game of the Preston Indian Classic.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

Early foul trouble for standout big man Tate Hess was a potential stumbling block for the Indians, but they were undaunted.

Preston went on 12-0 first-quarter run with Hess sitting on the bench and coasted to a 75-65 victory over visiting Logan in a non-region boys basketball game on Wednesday night.


