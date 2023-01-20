Logan Sky View Wrestling

Sky View’s Preston Smith pins Logan’s Kaid Stearns in overtime during their 285 pound match on Thursday in Smithfield.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SMITHFIELD — One second can make a world of difference in the sport of wrestling.

It certainly did in a pivotal heavyweight match when the Sky View boys hosted Logan in a Region 11 dual on Thursday evening. An escape point by sophomore Preston Smith in the final second of the third round extended that duel, and the Bobcat was able to take down his opponent straight to his back for a pin midway through the one-minute overtime period.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.