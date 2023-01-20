SMITHFIELD — One second can make a world of difference in the sport of wrestling.
It certainly did in a pivotal heavyweight match when the Sky View boys hosted Logan in a Region 11 dual on Thursday evening. An escape point by sophomore Preston Smith in the final second of the third round extended that duel, and the Bobcat was able to take down his opponent straight to his back for a pin midway through the one-minute overtime period.
That ended up being a nine-point swing for the Bobcats, which was instrumental in their hard-fought 39-28 victory over the Grizzlies.
"I was pretty worried at the end there, especially with like five seconds left (in the third round)," Smith said. "I was pretty scared, to say the least. ... It felt good. I was worried there for a second, but he was just too tired to do anything (in overtime). He was tough."
It was a very encouraging performance for Smith and his opponent, Kaid Stearns, who typically competes in the 215-pound weight class. Stearns battled his way out of a couple of precarious situations and came through with a takedown with 13 seconds remaining in the third round. To his credit, Smith didn't pack it in and was ultimately able to force overtime.
"I can't say enough about Kaid Stearns. As a freshman this year he has battled and just puts his head down and works," LHS head coach Rocky Lunceford said. "I had all the confidence that we could bump Kaid up a class and he could go get us the win. He just happened to fall one second shy of that. We've been looking for some younger guys to step up this year and Kaid has done exactly that."
The Sky View-Logan rivalry has developed into a very competitive one over the past few years and Thursday was certainly no exception. Unlike previous Grizzly/Bobcat duals, however, there were no forfeits.
"It was nice to be able to fill all of the weights tonight," SV head coach Tony Holden said. "I did push a couple of guys up to fill those weights, knowing that it was going to be a close dual. Logan and Sky View is always a tough one because I feel like our best wrestlers and their best wrestlers are in the same weights, and those weights can go either way."
Neither team won more than two matches in a row during the first half of the dual, but the Bobcats were able to string off four straight victories in the middle-to-upper weight classes to take a commanding 39-16 advantage. The Grizzlies closed out the dual with back-to-back opening-round pins to make the final score more in line with a typical Logan/Sky View showdown.
"My middle weights are tough," said Holden, who made it a point to thank and praise his assistant coaches. "I can always count on them to come out and score us some points, get us some wins. So, any time I can get to those middle weights, I feel pretty comfortable about it. The lower weights actually did a lot better than I thought they were going to do, which was huge for us tonight. ... We talked before we went out tonight about it's OK to lose, but we're not going to give up pins and giving up pinning and giving up that six points is huge. And I said all we've got to do is make sure we're fighting off our back and those lower weights did that."
The Smith/Stearns match was one of two that went down to the final seconds of regulation. Logan's Russell Otieno secured a takedown with 10 seconds remaining to earn a 3-2 win over Bradley Weekes in a action-packed battle at 126 pounds.
In addition to Otieno, the Grizzlies picked up a win by decision from Keanan Bartlett (106), plus one by major decision from Payton Redd (113), who looked very good against a talented freshman in Kayson Leak. Bartlett was only one point away from prevailing by major decision, as was Sky View's Conner Wabel (190).
Cooper Redd (138), Brock Brown (175) and Luke Stearns (190) were all triumphant by fall for the Grizzlies.
"It was a physical dual tonight that we were looking forward to," Lunceford said. "The second time we've dualed them this year so we felt confident going in. With Sky View our best guys seem to always match up with their best guys, so we know it'll come down to a couple close matches. They came ready and just edged us out on a couple of those matches."
In addition to Wabel, other Bobcats who were victorious by decision were Parley Thacker (150) and Hans Herrmann (157). It was a strong come-from-behind effort by Herrmann, who came through with match-changing moves from the top and bottom positions against talented opponent Ryan Lazzari.
Sky View had five pins, with Josh Miller (120), Collin Miller (132), Timothy Eck (144) and Jayden Anderson (165) securing the other four. Anderson's pinning combination terminated any chance of a Logan comeback.
WEDNESDAY DUALS
Defending 4A state champion Mountain Crest hosted returning 5A state runner-up Uintah and it was a barnburner. The Mustangs won eight matches to the Utes' six, but the visitors picked up three pins and outlasted the hosts, 27-26.
"We try to schedule the best competition and make it so our guys have opportunities to learn, and that was a great dual to learn from," Tovey said. "I'm proud of how we fought."
Eleven of the bouts went the full six minutes and six of them were decided by one or two points. Mountain Crest won five of those six nailbiters and prevailed by decision six times total.
Zack Halligan (113), Carter Nelson (120), Easton Evans (126), Tanner Tolman (132), Lincoln Lofthouse (138) and Bridger Thalman (165) were all victorious by decision for the Mustangs, who got major decision wins from Jace McBride (150) and Will DeKorver (175). Evans, a two-time reigning 4A champion, edged returning 5A champion Michael Alexander, 9-7. Lofthouse and Thalman outpointed returning state medalists.
The three Mustangs who fell by decision were Dontay McMurtrey (157), Hunter Hammer (215) and Jud Wells (285), and those losses were by two, four and three points, respectively.
It was a memorable evening for Mountain Crest's JV team, which rolled to a 51-24 victory. Additionally, the Mustangs won all 10 extra matches.
"Our JV is what separates us from other programs in the state," Tovey said. "I truly believe that our top two guys at each weight in a state tournament setting can compete with anybody in Utah."
Preston was also in action Wednesday as it hosted Shelley and Soda Springs. The Indians treated their fans to a couple of convincing wins — 54-20 over Shelley and 57-26 over Soda Springs.
Preston picked up 24 forfeit points against Shelley and went 5-4 in the contested duels. There were a pair of double forfeits.
Noah Conrad (126), Tavin Rigby (138), Parker Bodily (170) and Micah Serr (195) were all triumphant by fall for hosts, while Ethan Keller (160) won by injury default. Preston's Peyton Keller (120) lost by two points to a returning 4A state placer.
Conrad, Rigby, Bodily and Serr also came through with pins against Soda Springs, along with teammates Porter Campbell (98) and Ethan Keller (160). Quinn Bradford (145) was victorious by two points for the Indians, who went 7-3 in contested duels. Serr, a 4A finalist a year ago, has still yet to lose during the 2022-23 campaign.
